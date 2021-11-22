Minecraft’s next 1.18 update changes for blocks, biomes, and more

Minecraft players from all around the world are excited for the new Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. It was recently announced that the update will be released on November 30. This is going to be one of the biggest updates in Minecraft history, with loads of changes and new additions.

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update was announced on October 3rd 2020. Mojang, the game's developers had to split the update into two parts because of its huge size.

As the release day approaches, fans of the game are eager to know every single detail of the new update.

New items, biomes, and more changes in the upcoming Minecraft Caves and Cliffs part 2 update

There are loads of things changing in Minecraft's new 1.18 update. Here are some of these changes and additions:

1) New Items and blocks

Spore blossoms, and Moss blocks (Image via Minecraft)

With the new Caves and Cliffs update, there are many new items being added to Minecraft. These new item additions come with new biomes being introduced. Here are all the new items and blocks and where they will be generated coming into the game:

Spore Blossoms - Found in Lush Caves.

Moss blocks - Found in Lush Caves.

Azelea bushes - Found in Lush Caves.

Glowberries - Found in Lush Caves.

More Dripstone - Found in Dripstone Caves.

More Deepslate - Found in Caves below y=0.

More Powder snow - Found in Snowy Mountains.

Although some of these blocks are already available in Minecraft 1.17, with the new update, they will become abundant in the world.

2) New biomes

Glowberries in Lush Cave Biome (Image via Minecraft)

One of the major additions to this update will be of biomes. Minecraft will feature 8 new biomes in the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. As the name suggests, these biomes are mainly located in the caves and on the mountains:

Meadow - Mountain biome with flowers on the valley.

Snowy Slopes - Mountain biome with loads of snow on it's slopes.

Jagged Peaks - Tall mountain peaks with snow.

Stony Peaks - Tall mountain peaks without snow.

Frozen Peaks - Tall mountain peaks with ice and snow.

Grove - A forest on the snowy slopes with lots of trees.

Lush Caves - Cave biome with vegetation.

Dripstone Caves - Cave biome with Dripstone and Pointed Dripstone.

There are small hints of these new biomes in the 1.17 version of Minecraft, but the generation of the biomes will become complete in the upcoming 1.18 update.

3) Other changes

World Generation in 1.18 (Image via Mojang)

Other than these biomes and items, there are various other changes which are coming to the new Minecraft update. Here are some of the most important changes happening in the game:

Hostile mobs will only spawn in light level 0.

Completely new world generation.

Bedrock shifts down to y= -64.

Build limit increased to y=320.

Ore generation and distribution changed.

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update will release on November 30, 2021.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan