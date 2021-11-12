How will the ore distribution be in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs part 2 update?

Minecraft’s 1.18 game update, titled Caves and Cliffs Part 2, is set to be one of the biggest updates the game has ever received since officially launching in 2010. The new update is going to include a plethora of new features that will change the game for the better.

Ore distribution is one of the key aspects of the new update, as it will change the way ores are generated in Minecraft. it revamps the generation system for each and every ore in the game.

In this article, players can find everything they need to know about ore generation in the upcoming Caves and Clips Part 2 update.

Ore distribution in Minecraft 1.18: Everything players need to know

The Caves and Clips Part 2 update will make the ore distribution similar to how lapis lazuli was generated in previous versions of Minecraft. This means that they now have a chance to generate erratically and not in a linear fashion.

For example, in previous versions of Minecraft, each ore started generating from a specific depth and was only found underground. Now, however, they have a chance to generate at any level within their designated height and depth levels.

New depth and height values for distribution of each specific ore found in Minecraft 1.18:

Coal ore

Coal ore in Minecraft (Image via DeviantArt/Minecraft)

Coal ore now tries to generate twice, first in a linear fashion, between an altitude of Y level 136 and Y level 256, and then as a spread between an altitude of Y level 0 and Y level 192, with the peak level for it being at Y level 96.

Copper ore

Every type of copper block in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This generates between Y level -16 and Y level 112, with its peak level being Y level 48. It uses the “spread” generation mechanic, like all other ores. Dripstone caves house bigger blobs of copper.

Iron ore

Iron ore in Minecraft (Image via DeviantArt/Minecraft)

Iron tries to generate thrice: once above the height of Y level 80, using the “spread” mechanic, with its peak Y level 256. The second peaks at Y level 16 between Y level -24 and Y level 57, and a smaller spread between Y level -64 and Y level -32.

Gold ore

Gold ore in Minecraft (Image via DeviantArt/Minecraft)

Gold ore has a minimum height of Y level -64 and a maximum height of Y level 32. It peaks at Y level -16. Additional gold can be found below Y level -48. The badlands biome now generates more amounts of extra gold, found between Y level 79 to Y level 256, with a higher number of blobs.

Lapis lazuli

Lapis Lazuli ore in Minecraft (Image via WallpaperSafari/Minecraft)

This ore tries to generate twice, firstly below Y level 32 and above Y level -32, with it being most commonly found at Y level 0 and secondly below Y level 64 and above Y level -64. It is hardly ever exposed.

Redstone

Redstone ore in Minecraft (Image via WallpaperSafari/Minecraft)

Redstone tries to generate twice, firstly in a linear fashion between Y=15 and Y level -64, and secondly below Y level -32 using the “spread” mechanic, with its peak at a height of -64.

Diamond ore

Diamond ore in Minecraft (Image via DeviantArt/Minecraft)

Diamond ore now generates using the “spread” mechanic, generating at altitudes below Y=16 with its peak at Y=-64.

Emerald ore

Emerald ore in Minecraft (Image via DeviantArt/Minecraft)

This rare ore can be found above Y level -16, with its peak at Y level 256. Emerald gets more difficult to find as the player’s height decreases.

