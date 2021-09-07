Top 5 reasons why Minecraft 1.18 update will change mining forever

Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update will change the Overworld forever. It is the biggest update Minecraft has ever received in its decade-long history.

Minecraft 1.18 update will bring many new caves and sub-mountain biomes. Along with new biomes, the overall terrain generation in the Overworld is also getting a major overhaul. Mountains will now generate up to a tall height of Y 260, while caves will reach a depth of Y -59.

The upcoming update will change the way players used to get resources by mining in Minecraft. While mining methods like strip mining will still be viable, players will face some new problems.

Reasons why Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 2 will change mining forever

5) Ore distribution change

Ore distribution comparison (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.18 update increases both the world height and depth. Due to this. Mojang also had to change the ore distribution as the older one won't be valid. Players will find diamonds commonly at around Y -50. Earlier, it used to generate near Y 11.

Similarly, all overworld ores will have their distribution changed. Players will have to mine at different levels to find resources.

4) The Warden

The Warden (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned earlier, the most sought-after Overworld ore, diamond, will commonly generate below Y level 0. Below this height level, players will often find the deep dark cave biomes. These creepy caves are going to be home to the most powerful Overworld mob, Warden.

Kingbdogz, Minecraft gameplay developer, has said he will try to make the Warden not disturb miners. However, players may get curious or unfortunately find themselves in front of it and get killed by the Warden. This mob may ruin the hopes of finding diamonds early-game.

3) Cheese caves

Cheese caves (Image via Mojang)

Cheese caves are a new type of noise caves coming in Minecraft. Similar to the inside of swiss cheese, these caves are enormous and empty. They are supported by thin players and can stretch for a long distance. Players will now be able to find tons of ores just by exploring caves.

2) No more instant mining

Deepslate cannot be mined instantly (Image via Mojang)

Below Y 0, players will find deepslate everywhere instead of stone in the 1.18 update. Players who have played Minecraft 1.17 may have found deepslate ores during mining. Deepslate cannot be mined instantly like stone blocks with Efficiency V and Haste effect.

Due to this, mining sessions now may become longer than they used to be. Players will also have to spend more time mining a chunk when building a slime farm or perimeter.

1) Emerald and iron found abundantly in higher mountain levels

Emerald will generate more frequently at higher levels of mountains. Emerald ores are no longer the rarest ore in Minecraft. Like other ores, players will also be able to find big emerald ore blobs.

Players will also find iron ores commonly at high mountain levels. If a player wants to find iron ores easily, mountains should be the place to go. Similarly, other ores will also generate abundantly in specific areas, like copper ore in dripstone caves.

