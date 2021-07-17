How to get 1.18 mountain biomes in Minecraft

Last month, Mojang released the much-awaited part one of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update. Sadly, it didn't bring any world generation changes as the developer shifted them to the 1.18 update, which disappointed many fans.

However, a month after the 1.17 release, Mojang released an experimental snapshot for part two of the Caves and Cliffs update. The 1.18 Experimental Snapshot is pretty different from the other snapshots the developer releases, as it is solely to get feedback about the new world generation.

The Minecraft 1.18 update will change the entire world generation. Unlike the 1.17 update, part two will bring actual "Caves and Cliffs" features to the game. Players will also be able to find new caves and mountain biomes.

How to get new mountain biomes in Minecraft?

Mojang has added new mountain biomes in the 1.18 Experimental Snapshot. Gamers can now find tall mountain biomes generating naturally in the overworld.

They will have to download the experimental snapshot to get these majestic mountains.

The 1.18 Experimental Snapshot is not available for download in the Minecraft launcher. Users will have to download the zip file from here manually. After downloading the zip file, they can unpack it into the versions folder of the game and then launch it from the Minecraft launcher.

After launching the experimental snapshot, players have to create a new world as older worlds cannot be opened. Creating a new world may take longer than usual since the experimental snapshot is not optimized.

The first aspect most gamers will notice is the elevation of the ground level. The natural height of terrain generation has been increased in this snapshot. After traveling around a bit, they will find massive mountain structures.

In the official release, new mountain biomes will generate rarely, but the developer has made them common so that players can find them easily. The world build limit is also increased from 0/256 to -64/320 to accommodate new caves and mountains.

Bedrock beta players have already experienced the new mountain in a previous beta version. The new mountain biomes are now available in Bedrock beta and Java Edition snapshot.

