How to download Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 1 for Java Edition

Mojang has released a new experimental version of Minecraft 1.18 that can be played on any computer with the official Minecraft launcher installed. This is one of the most exciting snapshots that Mojang has ever released, as it contains many new changes coming in the Cave & Cliffs update Part 2.

This experimental version has been released to detect flaws and issues in new features such as cave biomes and cliff terrain generation. After playing the snapshot, players can report any problems they experience to Mojang so that those glitches can be fixed before the normal snapshot release.

How can players install the Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 1 on Java Edition?

Players should note that they will not be able to access the worlds that were created in previous versions of the game. To test this version, new worlds need to be made.

As this is an experimental version, the installation process is quite different from regular snapshots. Game performance on these versions can also be unstable on certain systems.

Installing the Experimental Snapshot

First, the snapshot needs to be downloaded from here or the official page. Then, the players will need to extract the "1_18_experimental-snapshot-1" folder from the downloaded zip archive and move it to the Minecraft application data folder.

Steps for finding the application data folder:

In Windows: Press WIN+R and type "%appdata%\.minecraft" in it.

In Mac OS X: Navigate to Go menu in finder. Then select "Go to Folder" and enter ~/Library/Application Support/minecraft

In Linux: Linux: ~/.minecraft or /home/<your username>/.minecraft/

Steps to install the snapshot:

Step 1: Move the extracted snapshot to the "versions" folder present in the application data folder.

Step 2: Open the game launcher and navigate to the "Installations" tab. Players need to make sure the "Modded" option is selected there.

Step 3: Click on "New Installation" and write a name for the version. Select "pending 1_18_experimental-snapshot-1" and click on create.

Once the player has followed these steps, a new 1.18 experiment version will appear in the launcher and can be played from there.

