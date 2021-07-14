Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10 Beta Patch Notes: New lush caves, mountain biomes, sculk sensors, and more

Mojang has released a new Minecraft Bedrock beta version, which has upcoming features from the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update.

Mojang releases Minecraft beta versions before any normal update so that players can test new features and report any issues. This way, players get to enjoy new features and explore new biomes while helping the developers improve the game.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.17.10 beta version patch notes

Block and other item changes and additions

Sculk sensors, goat horns, and candles have been added as experimental gameplay features.

Candles have been added with 16 different dyed variants in this Minecraft beta version. They can be crafted using honeycomb and string. Players can light these candles using any item that produces fire. Like sea pickles, up to four candles can be placed at one block, but only one can be placed on an uneaten candle.

Azalea and flowering azalea can be placed inside flower pots.

Textures of Block of Quartz , Crafting Table , Polished Blackstone Bricks , Cracked Polished Blackstone Bricks , and Sculk Sensor have been changed and now match the Java Edition of Minecraft.

Crafting Table Polished Blackstone Bricks Cracked Polished Blackstone Bricks and Sculk Sensor have been changed and now match the Java Edition of Minecraft. Textures of Dried Kelp , Netherite Axe , Netherite Boots , Netherite Hoe , Netherite Ingot , Netherite Pickaxe , and Netherite Sword have been changed in Minecraft.

Netherite Axe Netherite Boots Netherite Hoe Netherite Ingot Netherite Pickaxe and Netherite Sword have been changed in Minecraft. Blue ice and enchantment tables do not emit light anymore.

Rooted dirt will now match the behavior of the regular dirt block by rotating its texture.

Glowing signs will now be more visible in the dark as the texts will have an outer glow.

Like the Java edition, end crystals models have been changed to have three cubes instead of two.

Anvils and Stalactites now deal damage to mobs when landing in liquid.

Glow lichen and small dripleaf now only drop themselves when the player uses shears on them.

Players can use bonemeal on azalea even when placed on clay.

Hanging roots will now get destroyed upon coming in contact with water.

Jukeboxes will only eject music discs in non-solid blocks.

Blocks that fall on lightning rods do not break anymore.

New mob features and changes

Instead of a water bucket, players will get a bucket of water after feeding tropical fish to the axolotls. Axolotls do not move their tails when playing dead, and their hitbox has also been made smaller to match their size. Axolotls will only spawn in completely dark areas.

Drowned, Guardians and Elder Guardians will now attack axolotls on sight in Minecraft.

Unlike before, when it used to take 45 seconds, skeletons will now turn into strays in 20 seconds only. Wither skulls will not be dropped when strays are killed by Charged Creepers.

Tempted goats will move at the same speed as goats in the Java edition. The fall damage reduction of goats is now the same as the Java edition. Goats can now continue ramming even when running on slime or honey blocks, and mobs do not retaliate against them anymore.

Amphibious mobs will no longer get stuck when pathing over slabs or daylight sensors in Minecraft.

World generation changes

World height of Minecraft now goes up to 320 blocks and down to -64 blocks in experimental gameplay mode. Ore distribution has been changed.

Along with many item amounts, the probability of finding rare items in the loot chests of bastions has been increased. Iron nuggets from treasure chests have been removed.

Unenchanted diamond armor is no longer damaged in treasure chests of bastions. Most items with damage had their average durability increased.

Lush caves and dripstone caves have been added as experimental features. Cheese caves, spaghetti caves, lava aquifers, and flooded aquifer caves are also introduced.

New surface biomes have been added, including Lofty Peaks, Snow Capped Peaks, Snowy Slopes, Mountain Grove, and Mountain Meadow.

