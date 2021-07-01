Top 5 things players need to know about Minecraft 1.18 update

Mojang released the much-awaited Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update on 8th June 2021. Unfortunately, the update was split into two parts, with only the first part being released.

Players still have many exciting features and items added to Minecraft version 1.17 that can keep them entertained until the release of the Caves & Cliffs update part 2.

The Caves & Cliffs update part 2 has been scheduled to be released later this year in winter as the version 1.18 update. The second part of the update boasts new cave biomes and cliff changes along with new blocks and a new mob.

5 upcoming additions in Minecraft 1.18 update

5) Lush cave biome

Lush caves in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

After players have been craving cave changes for so long, a new lush cave biome filled with vines, flowers, and fruit is finally coming to Minecraft. These caves will have azalea plants that come in two forms. Players can find these cave biomes easily by locating azalea trees on the surface and digging below them.

4) Glow Berries

Glow Berries (Image via screenrant)

These are a new variant of berries that can be collected from cave vines. The vines can be found in the lush cave biomes. Like sweet berries, glow berries can also be used to feed foxes.

3) Deep Dark cave biome

The deep dark cave was revealed by Mojang in the Minecraft live 2020 stream. New sculk blocks can be found in these caves along with a new mob called the Warden. These caves will also have chambers with barrels, blast furnaces, candles and cobwebs, as shown in Minecraft live 2020.

2) Sculk blocks

Sculk growth (Image via Mojang)

These are sensory blocks that are usually generated in the Deep Dark cave. Sculk sensor is a sculk block which sends a Redstone signal on detecting vibrations like footsteps or a projectile hitting a block. These blocks can be used in various ways to create wireless Redstone builds.

1) Warden

The Warden in a deep dark cave (Image via Mojang)

The warden is the first blind mob in Minecraft and is made up of sculk blocks. Warden is always aggressive towards players and will attack them if they detect the player's footsteps.

According to how Mojang revealed this mob, it has been made clear that picking a fight against this creature is not recommended as the Warden has 42 health, and a single hit from it deals 15.5 health damage.

