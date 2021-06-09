Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update features, additions, and more revealed

The first part of the hugely anticipated Minecraft 1.17 "Caves & Cliffs" update has officially landed. The update is now available for Minecrafters to download and play on their device of choice.

Mojang has described the 1.17 update as their most ambitious undertaking. This is partly why the update is coming in two parts. The second part is due to be released in a couple of months.

It’s here! Brimming with life, laughter, and more blocks than ever: Caves & Cliffs: Part I is now out on Java and Bedrock!



World generation changes are set to arrive in part two of the update. This is arguably one of the most anticipated features in the Caves & Cliffs update among Minecraft fans.

What new features are available in the Minecraft 1.17 part 1 update?

Several new Minecraft features have arrived as part of today's update, including new mobs, items, blocks, advancements, over 300 bug fixes, accessibility improvements, and much more.

New mobs added in the Minecraft 1.17 part 1 update

Three new mobs were added to the official release of Minecraft today. These are Goats, Axolotls, and Glow Squids. The highly anticipated Warden mob is expected to be released in the second part of the update.

New blocks added in the Minecraft 1.17 part 1 update

A myriad of new blocks has been added to Minecraft today, thanks to this update. These blocks include:

Dripstone & Pointed Dripstone

Block of Amethyst

Block of Raw Iron, Gold & Copper

Powder snow block

Deepslate & Infected Deepslate

Deepslate ores

Deepslate bricks, wall, stairs, and slabs

Cracked Deepslate bricks, wall, stairs, and slabs

Polished Deepslate bricks, wall, stairs, and slabs

Cobbled Deepslate bricks, wall, stairs, and slabs

Deepslate tile bricks, wall, stairs, and slabs

Tinted glass

Tuff

Calcite

Smooth & Polished Basalt

Basalt

Moss block

Rooted dirt

Dripstone Blocks

New items added in the Minecraft 1.17 part 1 update

Along with the new blocks, a bunch of new items has also been added to the game. These items include:

Spyglass

Candles

Bucket of powdered snow

Glow item frames

Glow squid ink sac

Azalea flower

Lightning rod

Hanging roots

Axolotl, Goat, and Glow Squid spawn eggs

Glow berries

New advancements added in the Minecraft 1.17 part 1 update

Lots of new advancements have been added to Minecraft as part of the Caves & Cliffs update, including:

“Whatever Floats Your Goat!” for floating in a boat with a Goat.

“Wax on” for applying Honeycomb to a Copper block.

“Wax off” for scraping wax off a Copper block.

“The Cutest Predator” for catching an Axolotl in a Bucket.

“The Healing Power of Friendship!” for teaming up with an Axolotl and winning a fight.

“Glow and Behold” for making a Sign glow.

“Light as a Rabbit” for walking on Powder Snow with Leather Boots.

“Surge Protector!” for having a lightning strike a Lightning Rod near a Villager without setting the area on fire.

“Is It a Bird?” for looking at a Parrot through a Spyglass.

"Is It a Balloon?” for looking at a Ghast through a Spyglass.

“Is It a Plane?” for looking at the Ender Dragon through a Spyglass.

Players can read more about the new advancements here.

Other notable features added in the Minecraft 1.17 part 1 update:

Although it's only the first part of the full update, today's patch was pretty vast and included a lot of things most players might not even notice. Some of the most notable features include:

A Shulker hitting a Shulker with a Shulker Bullet can make a new Shulker.

Additions to Wandering Trader and Mason trades.

Bundles and Shulker Box items will drop their contents when destroyed.

Changed Infested Block destroy times.

Changes to Shipwreck and Mineshaft loot.

Dirt Paths (formerly Grass Path) can now be made by using a Shovel on Dirt, Podzol, Mycelium, or Coarse Dirt (as well as Grass).

Drowned now has a chance of dropping a Copper Ingot, and they no longer drop Gold Ingots.

Experience Orbs now sometimes merge when in large quantities to improve performance. This does not change the rate at which the player can absorb them, it simply limits the amount of separate orbs floating around in the world. Orbs that merge will gain the lifetime of the most recently created one.

Holding down the space bar now increases the scroll speed in the credits.

Minecarts and Rails work in water.

Particles now appear when Pistons break blocks.

Reordered some blocks in the Building Blocks Tab in the Creative Menu.

Reordered the Redstone Tab in the Creative Menu.

Simple Firework Rockets with one Gunpowder can now be crafted using the recipe book.

Players can read more about other features, including new technical features, here.

