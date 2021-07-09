5 best features confirmed for Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs part 2 update

Sadly, the most anticipated update of Minecraft was divided into parts by Mojang. The first part of the Caves & Cliffs update has been released on 8th June 2021 as version 1.17, and the second part will come out as the next version later this year.

The first phase of the update adds many new items and features such as new ores and mobs, bringing noticeable changes in every Minecrafter's playstyle.

The new mobs that have been added to the game are axolotls, goats, and glow squid.

Compared to the Caves & Cliffs part 1, Mojang plans on introducing even more features and changes along with new biomes in the next major update. This article covers the 5 best features coming in Minecraft version 1.18.

Best confirmed features coming to Minecraft in version 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2

5) Cave biomes

Lush cave biome (Image via Minecraft fandom)

To improve the player's caving experience, Mojang has finally decided to add more cave biomes to the game. Lush caves, dripstone caves, and deep dark are the new cave biomes that have been revealed.

The lush caves will make the underground world richer, while the deep dark is expected to make caving in Minecraft terrifying once again. Dripstone caves will be where players look for dripstone blocks as these blocks will spawn naturally in dripstone caves.

4) Sculk blocks

Sculk growth (Image via kingbdogz on Twitter)

Sculks are mysterious blocks that will grow in the upcoming deep dark cave biome. There will be different types of sculk blocks, such as sculk chute, sculk trap, and sculk sensor.

The sculk sensor is a Redstone block that detects vibrations from its surroundings and emits Redstone signals.

3) Bundles

Bundle in inventory (Image via Minecraft)

To help players in managing their inventory, bundles are going to be added to the game. A single bundle will have 64 different slots and a total capacity of 64 items. These could be 64 different items or a stack of single ones.

Unstackable items such as tools will take all the slots in the bundle.

2) New world generation heights

Image via Minecraft & Chill on YouTube

Mountains in version 1.18 will be able to generate up to 256 blocks high and caves will generate as low as -59 blocks. This change will make traveling through mountains more exciting, and players will also find goats and rabbits up there.

1) Warden

The Warden in-game (Image via Sportskeeda)

The warden is going to be Minecraft's first-ever blind mob made up of sculk blocks. It has a sculk sensor-like thing on its head, and like all sculk sensors, the warden can detect vibrations from the player's footsteps and attack them.

Players will be able to find these mobs in deep dark biomes.

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's dedicated YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul