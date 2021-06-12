List of all mobs in Minecraft after 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Part 1 update

The much-anticipated Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update was released on 8th June 2021. As Mojang announced earlier this spring, the Caves & Cliffs update will be released in two parts, and they have just released the first part.

Minecraft has quite a few scary, fierce and terrifying mobs already present in the game, but the three mobs added with the new update don't fall into any of the classes. Instead, the new mobs added are more on the cute side of things. The three cute creatures that have been added are Goat, Glow Squid, and Axolotl.

Mojang likes to communicate with players to understand what types of mobs they want to be added to the game, and players can vote for their favorite mob during the Minecon live stream. For example, phantoms were added to the game by winning the most votes in the mob votes 2017 event, and in the same way, Glow Squid has been added to the game this time around.

List of all Mobs in Minecraft after the first part of the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update.

All of the mobs present in Minecraft after the 1.17 update can be divided into four different categories depending on their nature and behavior.

Passive Mobs

All Passive Mobs (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Mobs that cannot harm the player even when provoked or damaged by the players are passive mobs.

These mobs are usually tamed or bred by the player for more resources.

All passive mobs are mentioned below:

Horse, Glow Squid, Fox, Donkey, Cow, Cod, Chicken, Cat, Bat, Axolotl.

Salmon, Pufferfish, Rabbit, Baby Polar Bear, Pig, Baby Piglin, Parrot, Ocelot, Mule, Mooshroom.

Wandering Trader, Villager, Sheep, Skeleton Horse, Snow Golem, Squid, Strider, Tropical Fish, Turtle.

Neutral Mobs

All Neutral Mobs (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

These mobs will generally not be hostile towards the player, but might attack them if provoked or if the player causes damage to them.

Some neutral mobs may randomly become passive or hostile towards the player.

All Neutral mobs are mentioned below:

Llama, Iron Golem, Goat, Enderman, Cave Spider, Bee.

Zombified Piglin, Piglin, Panda, Adult Polar Bear, Spider, Wolf.

Mobs that are always Hostile

All Hostile Mobs (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Mobs that will always attack the players that are in their range fall under this category.

They cannot be tamed, and the player cannot breed them.

Blaze, Chicken Jockey, Drowned, Creeper, Endermite, Elder Guardian, Evoker, Ghast, Guardian, Hoglin.

Husk, Phantom, Piglin Brute, Magma Cube, Ravager, Ravager Jockey, Shulker, Silverfish, Skeleton, Skeleton Horseman.

Zombie Villager, Zombie, Zoglin, Wither Skeleton, Witch, Vindicator, Vex, Stray, Spider Jockey, Slime

Boss Mobs

The Ender Dragon (Image via u/MushirMickeyJoe on Reddit)

These are some of the most ferocious mobs in the game. Even well-prepared players have faced horrific consequences upon deciding to face these mobs.

There are only two boss mobs in the game right now - the Ender Dragon and the Wither.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod