5 scariest mobs in Minecraft

Since the 1.16 update in Minecraft, there are now 31 unique mobs in the game. While some mobs are nothing short of adorable, that cannot be said for all.

Amongst the cute looking sheep and cows of Minecraft, there are also much more scary and menacing-looking mobs to be found within the game. Some mobs can even jump-scare players, giving them a bit of a surprise at times.

While Minecraft is a 7+ rated game, its intention isn't to terrify players. There are a few mobs in particular that the community finds especially creepy for some reason. This article will discuss five of those mobs.

Note: There are no objective, scariest mobs in the game. However, some have been picked based on the writer's sole opinion.

Terrifying mobs in Minecraft

Phantoms

Minecraft phantoms are a thing of nightmares.

Phantoms are an undead type of bat that starts spawning when players go three days without rest. These hellish creatures continuously attack players from above, whittling a player's health away.

They’re not particularly horrible to combat, but it’s certainly a scary sight to hear their screeches while group of them come down from the sky.

Wither Skeletons

Wither skeletons have a dark and creepy appearance.

Wither Skeletons are a type of mob that only spawns in the nether. However, this almost always frightens a player with precious loot on hand when encountering them.

This type of skeleton is far bigger, stronger, and faster than its overworld counterpart. This mob inflicts the player with a Wither Effect upon getting hit by one of these monsters. It means that two or three hits from this mob could be certain death.

Ghast

Spooky ghasts are guilty of scaring many Minecrafters

A Ghast is another nether mob that can cause a fright, especially when coming across one for the first time. The primary reason most people get freaked out by this mob is that it's astronomically larger than any other ordinary mob within Minecraft.

To make things even weirder, the ghast is also known to shoot fireballs out of its mouth while making a sort of high-pitched screaming noise. It's almost like everything about the mob was designed to be ominous or freaky in some way or another.

Enderman

A menacing Minecraft Enderman

Endermen were designed to be stylistically inspired by the real-life mythical character known as Slenderman, as seen with the mob's spin-off name and appearance.

Enderman is a mob that is made to be scary. All that is needed to trigger the creature, seemingly spontaneously, is to look at its eyes. Once the mob is triggered, it will teleport and attack the player in a menacing fashion with its mouth wide-open.

Creeper

A random creeper, ready to destroy hours of work

Creepers in Minecraft aren't necessarily frightening by design. However, their explosive tendencies cause panic in many players. This is especially true if the said creeper spawned close to a fragile structure built by the player.

Many players have experienced massive damage caused by an unchecked creeper explosion. Sometimes it can set back hours of progress.

For this reason, most players will immediately go into a state of caution when they are approached by one of these hostile creatures.

