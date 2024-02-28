List of all Minecraft mobs (2024)

Minecraft is an ever-expanding game, and that applies to its mobs just as it does to its blocks, items, and more. Compared to the game's early days, it's veritably packed with unique and varied mobs across the Overworld, the Nether, and the End. This is to say nothing of the various mobs that were implemented or in development but ultimately ended up discarded or unused.

When including all the mobs that are physically encounterable in the game without the use of commands, there are approximately 85 mobs in Minecraft, including combined mobs, mob variants, and bosses. However, if players need a full list to pore over, it doesn't hurt to create one based on each mob's nature relative to how it interacts with players.

Listing every Minecraft mob in 2024 based on its temperament

Passive Mobs

Cows are one of many passive Minecraft mobs. (Image via Mojang)

Passive Mobs in Minecraft are classified because they present little to no danger to players. They won't attack players regardless of conditions (though pufferfish will puff up to protect themselves, and their spines can inflict the Poison status effect on contact). Most breedable and tameable animals are part of the passive mob category as well.

The full list of passive mobs is as follows:

Allay

Armadillo

Axolotl

Bat

Camel

Cat

Chicken

Cod

Cow

Donkey

Frog

Glow Squid

Horse

Mooshroom

Mule

Ocelot

Parrot

Pig

Pufferfish

Rabbit

Salmon

Sheep

Skeleton Horse

Sniffer

Snow Golem

Squid

Strider

Strider Jockey (Strider is passive, Zombified Piglin riding it is neutral)

Tadpole

Tropical Fish

Turtle

Villager

Wandering Trader

Neutral Mobs

Endermen and other neutral mobs can be dangerous to Minecraft players in some instances. (Image via Mojang)

Neutral Mobs often sit on the fence between passivity and aggression in Minecraft. They can be passive and non-threatening but occasionally become hostile to players when certain conditions are met.

Each mob has a somewhat different set of requirements before attacking players, but fans shouldn't completely ignore these mobs when encountered and should stay aware of their temperament.

The full list of neutral mobs in Minecraft is as follows:

Bee

Cave Spider

Chicken Rider (When the rider is a Zombified Piglin)

Dolphin

Drowned

Enderman

Fox

Goat

Iron Golem (When spawned naturally)

Llama

Panda

Piglin

Polar Bear

Spider

Spider Jockey (Spider is non-hostile when the light level >12)

Trader Llama

Wolf

Zombified Piglin

Hostile Mobs

The creeper is undoubtedly Minecraft's most visible hostile mob. (Image via Mojang)

Compared to Neutral and Passive Mobs, Minecraft's Hostile Mobs are outwardly aggressive towards players whenever/wherever they find them. As long as a player enters its respective detection range, a hostile mob will begin to pursue and attack them until they are killed or the player manages to flee.

The list of hostile mobs that can be found in-game can be found below:

Blaze

Bogged

Breeze

Chicken Jockey (When the rider is a Zombie)

Creeper

Endermite

Evoker

Ghast

Guardian

Hoglin

Hoglin Jockey (Hoglin is hostile, Piglin riding it is neutral)

Husk

Magma Cube

Phantom

Piglin Brute

Pillager

Ravager

Ravager Rider/Jockey

Shulker

Silverfish

Skeleton

Skeleton Horseman

Slime

Spider Jockey (Spider is non-hostile when the light level

Stray

Vex

Vindicator

Warden

Witch

Wither Skeleton

Zoglin

Zombie

Zombie Villager

Bosses

The Ender Dragon and the Wither are two mobs classified as bosses. (Image via Mojang)

Hostile Mobs that are much more difficult to defeat in battle, Bosses are typically the toughest opponents found in the game. Currently, the game only classifies three mobs as bosses: the Ender Dragon, the Wither, and the Elder Guardian.

While the Elder Guardian isn't often considered a boss compared to its counterparts, it is still addressed as such since it isn't a random spawn and is intended to be the strongest encounter in the ocean monuments where it is found. All in all, Bosses are mobs that are supposed to be sought out and battled, but not with the regularity of Hostile Mobs.