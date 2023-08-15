All passive mobs in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft's diverse collection of creatures, known as mobs, has grown in number and type over the years. Each mob has its own distinct behavioral pattern and temperament. Among these, players can encounter passive mobs, which are entities that won't fight back when attacked or taunted, making them excellent critters to keep around without worrying about any hazardous behavior.

Over several years and countless major content updates, the number of passive mobs within Minecraft has grown to over two dozen creatures. However, some newer fans may not be acquainted with all of them, considering their many different home biomes, behaviors, and interactions with each other.

If Minecraft fans are curious about the game's many passive mobs, it doesn't hurt to examine them briefly.

Quick facts about Minecraft's passive mobs as of the 1.20.1 update

Based on Minecraft's classification system, there are 32 distinct creatures that fall under the category of "passive" mobs. They are different from neutral or hostile mobs. While some of these entities operate similarly, other passive critters are very distinct in their visuals and actions.

Nonetheless, if a new Minecraft player is curious about the various passive mobs as of the Trails & Tales update, there is some core information surrounding each that is certainly worth keeping in mind.

Current Passive Mobs in Minecraft 1.20.1

Allay - Typically found in woodland mansions or pillager outposts. It can be freed and assist players with carrying items. It can also be cloned with amethyst shards and enjoy sounds from note blocks and jukeboxes.

- Typically found in woodland mansions or pillager outposts. It can be freed and assist players with carrying items. It can also be cloned with amethyst shards and enjoy sounds from note blocks and jukeboxes. Axolotl - Inhabitants of Minecraft's lush cave biomes, these creatures are highly aggressive towards other aquatic mobs but are harmless to players. They can even heal players nearby during battle.

- Inhabitants of Minecraft's lush cave biomes, these creatures are highly aggressive towards other aquatic mobs but are harmless to players. They can even heal players nearby during battle. Bat - Spotted in caves and underground tunnels. They appear more often during Halloween but don't do much other than fly about.

- Spotted in caves and underground tunnels. They appear more often during Halloween but don't do much other than fly about. Camel - A new mob introduced in Minecraft 1.20, found in desert villages. These mobs can be saddled and ridden by up to two players and are tall enough to protect their riders from harm coming from hostile melee mobs.

- A new mob introduced in Minecraft 1.20, found in desert villages. These mobs can be saddled and ridden by up to two players and are tall enough to protect their riders from harm coming from hostile melee mobs. Cat - Found in various villages in many different fur patterns. They can be tamed by being fed tasty raw fish. Excellent at warding off creepers and phantoms.

- Found in various villages in many different fur patterns. They can be tamed by being fed tasty raw fish. Excellent at warding off creepers and phantoms. Chicken - Found across various parts of the world. They can be killed for feathers and raw chicken. They can drop eggs and also be bred through the use of crop seeds.

- Found across various parts of the world. They can be killed for feathers and raw chicken. They can drop eggs and also be bred through the use of crop seeds. Cod - A fish mob that frequents lukewarm and cold oceans. It can be killed to drop itself as a food source.

- A fish mob that frequents lukewarm and cold oceans. It can be killed to drop itself as a food source. Cow - Common mobs that can be milked via a bucket, killed for their beef and leather, and bred by being fed wheat.

- Common mobs that can be milked via a bucket, killed for their beef and leather, and bred by being fed wheat. Donkey - A beast of burden seen in Minecraft's plains and savanna biomes. It can be saddled and ridden as well as equipped with storage chests.

- A beast of burden seen in Minecraft's plains and savanna biomes. It can be saddled and ridden as well as equipped with storage chests. Fox - Lovers of cold biomes like snowy locales and taigas. Attack chickens and rabbits at will but are harmless to players. Enjoy eating berries and picking up loose items.

- Lovers of cold biomes like snowy locales and taigas. Attack chickens and rabbits at will but are harmless to players. Enjoy eating berries and picking up loose items. Frog - Locals of swamp and mangrove swamp biomes. Possess three different color schemes based on the biome temperature they mature in. They can eat tiny slimes to create slimeballs and small magma cubes to make froglight blocks.

- Locals of swamp and mangrove swamp biomes. Possess three different color schemes based on the biome temperature they mature in. They can eat tiny slimes to create slimeballs and small magma cubes to make froglight blocks. Glow Squid - Inhabitants of deep underwater locations. Drop glow ink sacs that can be used to create glowing text on signs, among other things.

- Inhabitants of deep underwater locations. Drop glow ink sacs that can be used to create glowing text on signs, among other things. Horse - Found in plains and savanna biomes. They can be ridden, equipped with saddles and armor, and bred to improve the offspring's speed.

- Found in plains and savanna biomes. They can be ridden, equipped with saddles and armor, and bred to improve the offspring's speed. Mooshroom - A variant of cows found exclusively in mushroom field biomes. Operate exactly like cows when it comes to item drops, but they can also have wooden bowls used on them to receive mushroom stew.

- A variant of cows found exclusively in mushroom field biomes. Operate exactly like cows when it comes to item drops, but they can also have wooden bowls used on them to receive mushroom stew. Mule - The child of a horse and a donkey. It can be ridden and equipped with storage chests just like donkeys.

- The child of a horse and a donkey. It can be ridden and equipped with storage chests just like donkeys. Ocelot - A wild variant of cats found in jungle biomes.

Parrot - A flying mob found in jungle biomes. It can be tamed and perch on a player's shoulder. They can also mimic the sounds of nearby mobs and enjoy dancing to jukebox tunes.

- A flying mob found in jungle biomes. It can be tamed and perch on a player's shoulder. They can also mimic the sounds of nearby mobs and enjoy dancing to jukebox tunes. Pig - A common mob that is primarily killed for its raw porkchop drops. However, if Minecraft players have a carrot on a stick, pigs can also be saddled, ridden, and controlled.

- A common mob that is primarily killed for its raw porkchop drops. However, if Minecraft players have a carrot on a stick, pigs can also be saddled, ridden, and controlled. Pufferfish - The only passive mob that can technically defend itself in Minecraft. This aquatic mob will puff up and deal poison damage on contact when threatened. However, it is a passive mob since it doesn't attack players and simply attempts to keep itself safe.

- The only passive mob that can technically defend itself in Minecraft. This aquatic mob will puff up and deal poison damage on contact when threatened. However, it is a passive mob since it doesn't attack players and simply attempts to keep itself safe. Rabbit - Inhabitants of several different biomes. Hop along and mind their business for the most part unless threatened. It can be killed to collect raw rabbit and hides and has a small chance of dropping a rabbit's foot item.

- Inhabitants of several different biomes. Hop along and mind their business for the most part unless threatened. It can be killed to collect raw rabbit and hides and has a small chance of dropping a rabbit's foot item. Salmon - A fish mob seen in rivers and cold climates, it has a distinct red coloration and can be killed to drop itself.

- A fish mob seen in rivers and cold climates, it has a distinct red coloration and can be killed to drop itself. Sheep - Passive Minecraft mobs that inhabit grassy biomes. It can spawn in various wool colors. Sheep can also have their wool dyed and sheared, and they will also drop mutton and wool when killed.

- Passive Minecraft mobs that inhabit grassy biomes. It can spawn in various wool colors. Sheep can also have their wool dyed and sheared, and they will also drop mutton and wool when killed. Skeleton Horse - Only spawns when a skeleton trap activates. Skeleton trap archers ride them, but if Minecraft players kill their riders, they can be ridden like other horses. Possess a blindingly fast movement speed.

- Only spawns when a skeleton trap activates. Skeleton trap archers ride them, but if Minecraft players kill their riders, they can be ridden like other horses. Possess a blindingly fast movement speed. Sniffer - Introduced in Minecraft 1.20, the sniffer hatches from eggs found in warm ocean ruins via archeology. These mobs are capable of roaming the landscape and sniffing for/digging up ancient plant life like torchflower seeds and pitcher pods.

- Introduced in Minecraft 1.20, the sniffer hatches from eggs found in warm ocean ruins via archeology. These mobs are capable of roaming the landscape and sniffing for/digging up ancient plant life like torchflower seeds and pitcher pods. Snow Golem - Buildable by combining snow blocks with a carved pumpkin. It will hop about and throw snowballs at hostile Minecraft mobs.

- Buildable by combining snow blocks with a carved pumpkin. It will hop about and throw snowballs at hostile Minecraft mobs. Squid - A common aquatic mob that can be killed to collect its ink.

- A common aquatic mob that can be killed to collect its ink. Strider - Minecraft mobs found in the Nether that can safely cross pools of lava. They can be saddled and ridden, but controlling them requires a warped fungus on a stick.

- Minecraft mobs found in the Nether that can safely cross pools of lava. They can be saddled and ridden, but controlling them requires a warped fungus on a stick. Tadpole - The infant form of frogs that hatch from frogspawn blocks. It takes time to mature, and they are deathly afraid of axolotls.

- The infant form of frogs that hatch from frogspawn blocks. It takes time to mature, and they are deathly afraid of axolotls. Tropical Fish - Fish mobs that prefer warm ocean waters. Come in an immense variety of colors and designs. They can also be fed to axolotls to breed them.

- Fish mobs that prefer warm ocean waters. Come in an immense variety of colors and designs. They can also be fed to axolotls to breed them. Turtle - Beach-dwelling mobs that enjoy eating seagrass. After breeding, they lay eggs on their home beach. Child turtles take time to grow up but will drop their scute upon adulthood.

- Beach-dwelling mobs that enjoy eating seagrass. After breeding, they lay eggs on their home beach. Child turtles take time to grow up but will drop their scute upon adulthood. Villager - Inhabitants that can be found in various villages across several biomes. Capable of claiming beds to call home, linking with job blocks to learn professions, and can trade with players. They can also breed when they have enough food in their inventory. Run in terror at most hostile mobs and attempt to seek shelter in their homes.

- Inhabitants that can be found in various villages across several biomes. Capable of claiming beds to call home, linking with job blocks to learn professions, and can trade with players. They can also breed when they have enough food in their inventory. Run in terror at most hostile mobs and attempt to seek shelter in their homes. The Wandering Trader - A villager variant that roams the Minecraft world with its trader llamas. Offers trades at varied prices and can turn invisible at night to avoid the ire of hostile mobs.

As of Minecraft 1.20.1, that's all the mobs that are classified as passive. However, the future is always bright for the world's most beloved sandbox game, and more passive mobs being included are likely just a matter of time.