How to grow mangrove trees in Minecraft (2023)

In 2022, Mojang released the Minecraft 1.19 update, adding many exciting features. One of them was a brand new biome called Mangrove Swamp. This area generated an entirely new kind of tree called mangrove, which was made of a new type of wood. This was massive news for the player base as they craved the same.

Mangrove trees are slightly different when it comes to growing them. Players will need to find their saplings in a different way than usual and grow them under certain conditions. Here is a simple method to grow mangrove trees in Minecraft.

Note: This article is directed towards those who are new to the game or might be having some trouble growing mangrove trees.

Easily grow mangrove trees in Minecraft in 2023

Find a mangrove swamp biome

You first need to find a mangrove swamp where mangrove trees grow in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First and foremost, you must try to find the mangrove swamp biome in your world. Since they are relatively new to the game, they will not generate in chunks already loaded before the 1.19 update. Hence, you might need to travel further and explore new chunks to find mangrove swamp biomes.

Of course, you won't be able to come across the tree until and unless you find the biome. Finding the tree is important for growing newer ones. Mangrove swamps usually occur in warmer regions, mostly beside desert or jungle biomes.

Find mangrove propagules

Mangrove propagules generate on mangrove trees under some leaf blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When you enter a mangrove swamp and explore the trees, you will notice that several of them will generate a special kind of sapling hanging from the bottom of leaf blocks. Usually, when players chop down a tree, the leaf blocks automatically vanish and drop sticks and saplings.

To obtain mangrove saplings, however, you need to find them hanging from the tree, wait for them to fully grow, and then harvest them. These saplings are called mangrove propagules. If you look closely, you will notice bright green rod-like items hanging from the trees.

If some of these propagules are not fully grown, you can use bonemeal on the leaf block to develop them quickly. It is advised that you do not break smaller propagules, as they will not drop themselves.

Planting propagules and growing mangrove trees

Propagules can be placed on dirt and mud blocks to grow into mangrove trees in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once you have some propagules, you can place them anywhere, on any kind of dirt or mud block, in order to grow them into a mangrove tree. Bone meals can also be used on them to catalyze the process. Since mangrove trees grow loads of external roots, some of them can combine with mud blocks and generate new muddy mangrove root blocks as well.

These propagules can even be grown underwater since they come from mangrove swamp biomes. Once the tree has grown, it will produce more propagules that can be further plucked and planted.

