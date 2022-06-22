Top 5 things to do in Mangrove Swamp Biome in Minecraft 1.19

The Minecraft 1.19 update brought a brand new Mangrove Swamp Biome to the sandbox game. Millions of players jumped into the game to explore the new biome and all it had to offer. From frogs to mud blocks, it is packed with loads of new additions. Though players can have some difficulty finding new biomes in the old world, it will be worth the effort.

Apart from this, the Minecraft 1.19 update brings another biome called The Deep Dark. This is the scariest biome ever added since it will spawn the terrifying Warden and generate spooky sculk blocks. With this update, Mojang tried to capture the 'wild' aspect of the game by adding new biomes and mobs.

5 interesting activities to do in Mangrove Swamp in Minecraft 1.19

5) Breed frogs for Tadpoles

Tadpoles hatched from eggs (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

New Frog mobs in Minecraft 1.19 can breed to spawn new Tadpole mobs. These are special and separate baby mobs for frogs. Usually, baby mobs are smaller versions of adults, but Tadpoles are completely different.

When two frogs are fed slimeballs, they enter love mode and soon lay frogspawn eggs. These eggs will soon hatch and tiny tadpoles will be born. These baby mobs can also be scooped up in a bucket and can be grown in any biome.

4) Obtain new mud blocks

Mud blocks (Image via Mojang)

Mud is a brand new block that can be found naturally generating in Mangrove Swamp in Minecraft 1.19. Players were extremely excited when they heard that mud was finally being added to the game. These blocks can be easily broken by hand or any other tool. They can also be made by pouring water bottles on dirt blocks.

These blocks can be combined with wheat to obtain packed mud, which can further be crafted into mud bricks. Mud bricks can then be used as building blocks or to craft brick slabs, stairs, and walls.

3) Obtain all new Mangrove tree blocks

Mangrove tree (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

One of the most striking features of the new biome in Minecraft 1.19 will be the Mangrove trees. The area will be densely populated with these new trees that will have new wood types and several brand new blocks. Players can explore new blocks like Mangrove leaves, roots, propagules, and muddy roots.

These blocks are excellent for decorating structures and areas and can be broken by hand or any other tool.

2) Craft items with new mangrove wood

All kinds of mangrove wood blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Once players observe the Mangrove trees, they can also obtain a brand new wood-type from them. Players waited patiently for a new type of wood to come into the game. Finally, they will get to craft items with the new Mangrove wood.

The Mangrove wood has all the same properties as any other wood block, but it will be striking red in color. Players can make a brand new set of wooden blocks, from planks to doors and trapdoors. Some of the blocks will have a new type of design as well.

1) Play with frogs

Frog eating a small slime (Image via Mojang)

Frogs are arguably the most fascinating additions to the update. They can only be found in Swamps and Mangrove Swamps. These cute derpy mobs come in three variants: white, orange, and green. Green frogs are the rarest since they do not spawn naturally. Players will need to take Tadpoles to a cold biome and grow them to obtain green frogs.

Apart from this, they can eat small slimes and magma cubes to drop slimeballs and new froglight blocks, respectively. These are some of the best mobs that came with the update.

