5 best blocks to try in Minecraft 1.19

The Minecraft 1.19 update was recently released, adding loads of new features to the game. Millions of players have downloaded the update till now and are eager to try everything new. Mojang also added several new blocks with the update that players can find in two new biomes.

Mojang added two new biomes with the Minecraft 1.19 update: Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp. These two biomes come with brand new blocks of their own. The Deep Dark biome generates sculk blocks, while the Mangrove Swamp generates mud blocks and mangrove tree wood blocks. Since players usually interact with blocks the most, these new ones will be a breath of fresh air in the sandbox game.

Minecraft 1.19: 5 blocks to try out in the latest update

1) Sculk sensor

Sculk sensor (Image via Mojang)

One of the most fascinating blocks in Minecraft 1.19 is the sculk sensor. They are the only block that can detect any kind of sound vibrations in the world. Whenever a mob or a player makes any sound, the vibration caused by it gets detected by sculk sensors. When activated, these blocks send a redstone signal that can vary in strength depending on the activity that makes the noise.

They are quite fascinating to watch as they have a unique build and moving parts. The block has a half sculk slab at the bottom and four tentacles that wiggle at the top. These generate in the Deep Dark; hence, players will need to be careful not to summon the Warden as they can trigger the sculk shrieker blocks as well.

2) Sculk catalyst

Sculk catalyst can spread other sculk blocks (Image via Mojang)

Sculk catalyst is another unique block for players to try in Deep Dark in Minecraft 1.19. These blocks are essentially responsible for the sculk spread. Sculk spread means the growth of all sculk blocks whenever some XP points are dropped from a mob that is killed. The sculk catalyst takes those dropped XP points and turns them into sculk blocks to spread in an area nearby.

The ability to spread sculk blocks can be used by players in several ways. The way sculk can spread with this block is truly fascinating to watch.

3) Froglight

Froglights (Image via Mojang)

This is one of the hardest blocks to obtain in Minecraft 1.19. They do not generate naturally in the world and can only be obtained by frogs. Frogs are the new passive mobs that have been added with the update. If players want the rare froglight, they will have to feed small magma cubes to frogs, who will drop froglight once they eat the magma cube.

Froglights are new light-emitting blocks that come in three different colors depending on which type of frog eats the magma cube. They are one of the best decoration blocks for builds as they can illuminate the area as well as look aesthetically pleasing.

4) Mud

Mud blocks (Image via Mojang)

Mud is another new block that generates in the Mangrove Swamp biome in Minecraft 1.19. This will cover most of the land in this biome and will also generate a few blocks below the surface. Players can even make mud blocks simply by pouring water bottles on a normal dirt block.

These mud blocks can be mined with anything and can be crafted into packed mud and mud bricks as well. They can also be used to obtain renewable clay.

5) Mangrove Wood

Stripped Mangrove Logs (Image via Mojang)

In the new Mangrove Swamp biome in Minecraft 1.19, players will also be able to find new Mangrove trees. These dense trees will have a brand new type of wood called Mangrove wood.

The new wood type will be bright red in color, giving players a completely different-looking wood to build with. Players can make all kinds of wood-related items like planks, doors, trapdoors, boats, stairs, slabs, etc.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

