How to find the Warden and the Ancient City in Minecraft 1.19

Warden and Ancient Cities are two big features that will be released in the Minecraft 1.19 update. Both the features are part of the new Deep Dark biome and will exclusively spawn and generate there.

While one is a terrifying hostile mob, the other is a mystical and spooky ruined structure with hidden clues and valuable loot. When players jump into the updated world, they will be eager to find the new mob and the structure.

The Deep Dark biome and the mob were introduced back in 2020 when Mojang was planning to release the Caves and Cliffs update. They later came out and announced that these features were pushed back and would be released in the later updates.

In 2021, Mojang reintroduced these features where they added a new structure to the biome as well. They will now be arriving with the Minecraft 1.19 update soon.

Exploring areas for the Warden and the Ancient Cities in Minecraft 1.19

The Warden

After the release of the Minecraft 1.19 update, the Warden will become the most terrifying mob in the game. This is the first blind mob that can only smell and hear players. Luckily, these mobs will not automatically spawn in the Deep Dark biome, instead, their existence will depend on the player.

When players are deep underground, they will find dark sculk blocks indicating the new biome. As they go deeper, they will find other blocks like sculk sensors and even shriekers. Here, players will have to be extremely silent since making any noise will summon the beast.

The mob is blind and can only hear and smell mobs or players (Image via Mojang)

However, if players want to witness the Warden, they can make some noise that will activate the sculk sensor and shrieker. After a while, the mob will emerge from the ground near the player and will immediately start smelling and hunting.

Players will have to find the Deep Dark biome that will generate anywhere below Y level 0 in the Minecraft 1.19 update. Once they find the biome, they can make some noise and summon the Warden. This is the only way to find the beast in survival mode.

Ancient City

The new Ancient City structure in Minecraft 1.19 update is comparatively harder to find. These new structures are some of the largest in the game and will generate deep underground in the new biome around Y level -51.

These structures pay homage to the mysterious and unknown story of the sandbox game and are essentially old ruined areas with loads of structures and chest loot.

When players enter one of these cities, they will find different types of mini structures that will look like the new mob. The Ancient City will also have some of the best chest loot in the game.

Players can find new items like Echo Shards, Swift Sneak Enchanted books, and Disc fragments along with enchanted golden apples and several diamond gears.

The city center is a mysterious head statue of the mob (Image via Mojang)

In the center of the city, players can find a mysterious statue that will look like the new mob underneath which they can find a secret room with several redstone contraptions. The Ancient City is a brilliant addition in the Minecraft 1.19 update that will intrigue players about the untold story of the most popular sandbox game.

