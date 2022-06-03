How to block and deactivate sculk sensors in Minecraft 1.19

The Minecraft 1.19 update will bring new sculk sensor blocks as part of the Deep Dark biome. These are some of the most dangerous blocks since they are partly the reason for a Warden spawning. The Warden is arguably the most haunting hostile mob that will be released in the update.

The upcoming update focuses on the "wild" side of the game. The new Mangrove Swamp will be filled with mud and dense Mangrove trees. Deep Dark, on the other hand, will be the scariest biome in the overworld, where the Warden dwells. The sculk sensor and the shrieker are two blocks that will summon the Warden; however, if players are clever and cautious, they can easily block the sculk signals and prevent them from reaching the shrieker.

This is how Minecraft players can easily block and deactivate sculk sensor blocks in 1.19

Block sculk blocks with wool blocks

These blocks will immediately get activated on any sound produced (Image via Mojang)

Story continues below ad

The haunting Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft 1.19 could be a lot safer if players didn't have to deal with sculk sensors getting activated and sending signals to a sculk shrieker. The Warden can be an extremely dangerous hostile mob to deal with; hence, players must reduce their chances of spawning. The main aim is to block all the signals going from the sensors to the shriekers.

Like so, players must completely cover the sensors with wool blocks (Image via Mojang)

One of the main blocks that can help players block signals is wool. These common blocks have no sound vibrations of their own and can even block any signal from the sensors as well. The fact that wool blocks can block sculk signals was explained long back when sculk blocks were first introduced in 2020 at the Live event.

Story continues below ad

When players are in the Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft 1.19, they must always have stacks of wool blocks. Players can easily place and run on these blocks without activating any of the sensors. This can be one of the methods to stay safe in the biome. The other way is to completely cover the sensors with wool.

Sculk sensors can emit signals in any direction that can even penetrate solid blocks. This is why they must be blocked from every direction.

No signal will reach the sculk shrieker if the sensors are covered with wool (Image via Mojang)

Story continues below ad

Alternatively, players can also cover the sculk shrieker block with wool. The shrieker is the real culprit as it lets out a loud ghostly shriek that summons the Warden. Hence, players can place wool blocks all around the block so that they do not receive any sculk signals from the sensors and activate themselves.

The Minecraft 1.19 update will soon be released on June 7. It will pack loads of new features like new mobs, biomes, blocks, items, enchantments, status effects, advancements, commands, and more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far