Top 5 interesting facts about the warden in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update, called The Wild Update, will turn the game into a horrifying nightmare. The introduction of deep dark caves will change cave exploration forever by adding a horror aspect.

After the Caves & Cliffs Part II update, players will find themselves in the deepest layers of the Overworld when searching for diamonds. In The Wild Update, venturing into such deep layers can lead to deep dark caves. Making sounds in these caves can summon the terrifying Warden.

The Warden is the strongest mob in Minecraft, surpassing boss-type mobs' attack and health levels. By now, most players know about its strength. This article looks at some interesting facts and features about the upcoming hostile mob, the Warden.

Five things Minecrafters may not know about the Warden

5) Previous designs

When Mojang was creating designs for the Warden, they wanted it terrifying. However, developers had to reject many creepy models before finalizing the Warden's current design due to its low age rating. In an episode of The Secrets of Minecraft, Mojang shared many older designs for the Warden.

4) The Warden is hostile to all mobs, except other wardens

Multiple wardens (Image via Mojang)

The Warden is designed to be aggressive towards all mobs that create sounds. As all mobs cause vibrations, the Warden attacks them, making it the most hostile mob. Like most other mobs, the Warden does not attack its kind. The Warden ignores the presence of other wardens.

3) The Warden can smell

When the Warden was first revealed, many players thought they could sneak in and explore deep dark caves for as long as they wanted. Players had a false idea that the Warden would only discover them using vibrations.

But apparently, the Warden also has a strong sense of smell. If it fails to find the player, it will try to locate its location by whiffing.

2) Disable shields

The Warden has a long list of special features. However, one thing that caught many players by surprise was its ability to disable shields.

Even if the Warden is not tagged as a boss mob, it can overpower players defending themselves with shields. It is one of the main reasons why the Warden is considered the most dangerous mob.

1) Being undead, the Warden is still immune from sunlight

Warden unharmed in daylight (Image via Mojang)

The Warden is an undead mob in Minecraft The Wild Update. One feature all the undead mobs share is their weakness to the sun. When undead mobs come under direct contact with sunlight, they start burning. However, this isn't the case with the Warden.

