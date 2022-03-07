3 best ways to kill the warden in Minecraft

The Wild Update will introduce an unimaginably terrifying mob to Minecraft. In the deepest and darkest depths of the Overworld, players will come across an uncanny cave biome called deep dark caves.

When visiting a deep dark cave, players will notice the lack of hostile mobs. Unlike other caves, no mobs spawn naturally in deep dark caves. The only mob that can spawn here is the warden. Other than mobs from different cave biomes, deep dark caves won't have any hostile mobs.

The warden is the most potent mob to step into the world of Minecraft. Its health and strength surpasses boss-type mobs like the Wither and the Ender Dragon. Mojang wanted to create a mob dangerous enough to keep players away from deep dark caves.

While undoubtedly being the most difficult challenge, there are ways to kill the monstrosity of deep dark caves.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best strategies to defeat the warden in Minecraft

3) Potions and skills

It doesn't matter how strong an enemy is as long as the player has the required skills. Although many consider the warden unbeatable, players can defeat the horror of deep dark caves in a 1v1 fight using potions and PvP skills.

Players who take part in PvP battles are already decent with weapons. Using buffs from potions like speed and strength, players can quickly run away from the warden after damaging it in succession.

Players also need to be equipped with the best enchantments. Since the warden is an undead mob, the Smite enchantment is highly recommended. Despite potion effects and better gear, fighting the warden is still a challenge never seen before in Minecraft.

2) Use lava

Warden burning in lava (Image via Mojang)

In the first experimental snapshot, the warden is vulnerable to fire damage. Because of this, players can use lava to get rid of the warden. However, like most regular hostile mobs, do not expect the warden to die instantly from lava.

The warden has 250 hearts. When compared to players, they have 25 times more health points. The warden takes a decent amount of time to die from lava.

1) End crystals

Minecraft is all about showing creativity. Players up for the challenge can try to defeat the warden in one of the most absurd ways - end crystals. End crystals are meant to summon the Ender Dragon, but they can also trigger powerful explosions.

Players will have to use around nine end crystals to defeat the warden. Players must wear Blast Resistance armor to stay protected from the warden. Otherwise, they will die before the warden takes a scratch.

