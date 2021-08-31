Top 3 uses of end crystals in Minecraft

End dimension is one of the most dangerous places to travel to in Minecraft survival. On the center island of the End dimension, ten tall obsidian pillars are naturally generated with end crystals on top of them.

The end crystal restores the Ender dragon's health points. Therefore, players should destroy them before attacking the dragon. They must be careful when destroying it because the crystal will cause an explosion immediately after breaking.

The end crystal does not drop as an item after it breaks, but players can still craft it on a crafting table using seven glass blocks, one eye of ender, and one ghast tear. It can only be placed on bedrock or obsidian blocks.

Uses of end crystals in Minecraft

3) Killing players and mobs

Veteran PvP Minecraft players often use end crystals on servers to kill their opponents. Beginners or casual players will have to practice a bit to master this advanced technique. Placing the obsidian and the end crystal fast enough is hard, but having a hotkey for those two items can make it a lot easier.

End crystals can also be used to kill strong mobs like the Wither easily. The best way to kill a wither is to spawn it in the bedrock level, place the end crystals on the bedrock blocks next to the wither, and then hit the end crystals to explode.

2) Mining ancient debris

An end crystal in the Nether world (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft has a lot of ores, one of which is ancient debris. It is one of the rarest ores in the game and is the only source of Netherite for players. Minecrafters can find it in the Nether world between Y level 8 and 119, commonly at 15.

Ancient debris has high blast resistance and can withstand explosions from TNT blocks and even end crystals. Therefore, players can use them in the Nether world to explode useless blocks like netherracks and reveal the hidden ancient debris.

1) Respawn the Ender dragon

Ender dragon is a ferocious boss mob that spawns in the end dimension. When in a 35 block radius, the end crystal will start healing the Ender dragon for one health point every half second. The Ender dragon spawns only once naturally, and after the player has killed it, they can respawn it one more time using end crystals.

Players need to place one end crystal on each flat side of the end exit portal to do this. The original end crystal will be respawned on the obsidian pillars, and the Ender dragon will be resurrected.

