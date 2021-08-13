Top 5 things to do after defeating the Ender dragon in Minecraft

Killing the Ender dragon technically marks "the end" of Minecraft. However, many players will be relieved to know that there is much more to accomplish after this heroic feat. This is thanks to the ever-gracious Mojang, who have implemented content that is only available to players after slaying the Ender dragon.

Minecraft players may feel unsure of what to do after killing the Ender dragon. This is completely normal as most of the playthrough usually consists of working towards discovering a stronghold and completing the end portal. Listed below are five things players can work towards after they have "beaten" Minecraft.

5 best things to do after slaying the ender dragon in Minecraft

5) Explore the outer islands of the End

Outer islands (Image via Minecraft)

Immediately after defeating the Ender dragon, a small portal will appear and players will be able to access the outer islands of the End.

These islands have a bunch of unique features on them, such as chorus trees and end cities. However, players will have to be careful not to fall into the void or else they will lose all of their gear and XP.

4) Search for Ancient Debris

Image via Minecraft

Slaying the Ender dragon will buy a lot of time for Minecraft players to pursue other goals, such as acquiring the best gear in the game.

Found in the nether, ancient debris allows players to create the strongest armor and tools in Minecraft. However, it is extremely rare. Killing the Ender dragon will grant the player tons of XP, which will hopefully allow the player to acquire a strong enchanted diamond pickaxe.

An Efficiency IV enchanted pickaxe will do wonders when mining for ancient debris.

3) Kill the Wither

Image via Minecraft

After acquiring netherite armor, the player is now in a great position to fight the wither.

The wither is widely renowned as the most difficult mob in Minecraft. Its withering effect combined with its destructive bombs makes the wither battle significantly more difficult than the Ender dragon fight.

Along with netherite armor, players are recommended to bring an enchanted bow, golden apples, and various potions to make the wither battle significantly less challenging.

2) Create an advanced mob farm

Hostile mob farm (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players usually don't prioritize creating mob farms before the Ender dragon battle. Mob farms provide players with the useful materials that are dropped from mobs.

The farm doesn't necessarily have to be a hostile mob farm since even passive mobs such as chickens and cows drop useful items. Nevertheless, hostile mob farms certainly provide the most useful items such as gunpowder, bones, arrows, and sometimes enchanted gear.

1) Acquire Elytra

Success (Image via Minecraft)

Killing the Ender dragon allows the player to acquire the most useful item in the game: Elytra.

To acquire Elytra, players will have to scour the outer islands of the End looking for end cities. Elytra is found within end ships, which are found within end cities.

However, each end city will not have an end ship flying nearby, which may pose problems for unlucky players.

When the player does find Elytra, they will certainly not regret the struggle as it allows for almost infinite flight when combined with firework rockets.

The YouTube video above details how to find end cities (and Elytra) quickly in Minecraft.

Also read: How to create an automatic sugarcane farm in Minecraft

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish