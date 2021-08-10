How to build portals in Minecraft like streamers

Most Minecraft players know that creating a Nether portal can be quite tedious. Obsidian takes forever to mine, making players vulnerable to attacks from mobs.

Luckily, Minecraft streamers have discovered a great technique that allows players to build a portal in seconds. This technique completely nullifies the need to tediously mine obsidian.

In fact, Minecraft players who use this technique won't even need a diamond pickaxe to be able to enter the Nether.

How to build a portal without mining obsidian in Minecraft

This is how Dream builds his portals when being chased in his Speedrunner vs. Assassins videos (Image via YouTube)

Players who are short on resources will be happy to know that this technique only requires a water bucket, a flint and steel, and some dirt blocks.

To build the portal, players will first need to find a lava source. The source should not be too small as it will not provide enough lava to create the full portal.

Players must place one dirt block at the lava source. They can then place a water bucket on the side of the dirt block (seen above). This will create two obsidians. After this, players must break the dirt block to create two more obsidians.

Players can then break the two blocks that are located under the water and place lava where those blocks were located. This will create a base for the portal.

After creating the base of the portal, players must then place a water bucket three blocks above it. Any lava block that is placed next to the falling water will turn into obsidian. This technique allows players to create the frame of the portal.

Players will need to take the lava from the source and place it in order to create the portal shape. It should be noted that the corners of the portal are not required for it to function properly.

Once the frame of the portal has been created by placing lava buckets in the right spots, players can activate the portal using their flint and steel.

The quick one-minute YouTube video above provides a visual tutorial on how to quickly create this awesome invention. This is how Dream builds his portals when being chased in his Speedrunner vs. Assassins videos.

