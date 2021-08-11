5 best biomes for mining in Minecraft

Mining is one of the most important activities in Minecraft. This comes as no shock to players as this fact is indicated in the title of the game. However, players looking to maximize their mining efficiency may wonder where the best locations for mining are.

Most players may think that biomes are irrelevant to mining luck. However, they are largely mistaken. While it is true that biomes are located at the surface and mining is obviously done below the surface, certain biomes have higher chances of holding valuable resources.

Top 5 biomes for mining in Minecraft

#5 - The Nether

Too much debris in the Nether (Image via bugs.mojang)

To many players' disbelief, the Nether is a fantastic place to mine certain resources.

Nether quartz and ancient debris can only be found in the Nether, and they are both extremely useful. Players looking for gold may have an easier time in the Nether as Netherrack is extremely easy to mine through.

#4 - Badlands

The badlands biome (Image via minecraft.fandom)

Like the Nether, the badlands biome is great for players who are searching for gold.

The badlands differ from other biomes because they allow gold to spawn all the way up at layer y = 79. Usually, players would have to go down to layer y = 30 to find gold.

#3 - Forest Biome

A forest biome (Image via minecraft.wikia)

While the forest biome doesn't provide any additional ore like the options listed above, it provides everything the player needs to get back into a mine.

One of the most common reasons why players come to the surface while mining is a lack of wood. Players mining in forest biomes can stock up on multiple stacks of wood and return back to their mine quickly.

The forest also provides tons of food in the form of passive mobs. Many players run out of food in mines, and a forest would help alleviate this issue.

#2 - Extreme Hills Biome

The extreme hills biome (Image via Reddit)

The extreme hills biome is another fantastic biome for mining. This is due to the fact that it is one of the only places where Minecraft players can mine emeralds.

Extreme hills usually have tons of surface stone, which can reveal mass amounts of iron and coal.

Players who stumble into extreme hills biomes are highly recommended to look around for some emeralds.

#1 - Mineshaft

Bedrock-level mineshaft (Image via Reddit)

Mineshafts are one of the best areas to mine, especially when they are located at the bedrock level, as seen in the image above.

It is extremely common to find rare ores such as diamonds, redstone, and lapis due to the sheer size of mineshafts. Mineshafts also have tons of loot chests that have a chance of containing diamonds.

Additionally, mineshafts provide players with tons of rails and string, which are very useful resources.

The YouTube video above details how to find mineshafts in all versions of Minecraft.

