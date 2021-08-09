Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs: Details of all upcoming biomes

Many players are already aware that brand new biomes are being released in the upcoming Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs part two update. However, most players do not know the exact specifics of the biomes. These biomes will completely change the composition of the Overworld forever.

To be more exact, it is mountains that are receiving a complete overhaul in the upcoming update. Mountains will now have the chance to consist of five different sub-biomes. Each of these biomes has its own pros and cons. However, all five biomes look absolutely gorgeous.

Details of all new biomes being released in the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs part two update

The meadow biome (Image via wattles on YouTube)

As stated above, there are five new biomes in the upcoming Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update. For those unaware, this update is scheduled to be released near the end of 2021.

All five biomes are listed below:

Meadow

Grove

Snowy Slopes

Lofty Peaks

Snow Capped Peaks

Meadow

More meadow biome (Image via wattles on YouTube)

The meadow biome (seen in the image above) is the lowest level of mountain that can be found. This pretty-looking biome features tons of flowers, tall grass, and dead bushes. Minecraft players will not find many trees in the meadow biome.

Rabbits, donkeys, and sheep are the only non-hostile mobs that can spawn in the meadow biome.

Grove

The grove biome (Image via wattles on YouTube)

The grove biome is the mountain level after the meadow, making it the second-lowest mountain sub-biome.

Grove biomes feature snow blocks, powder snow, and spruce trees. It is not uncommon for players to find ice nearby as well.

Rabbits, wolves, sheep, foxes, chickens, pigs, polar bears, and cows all can be found in the grove biome.

Avid Minecraft players will realize that the grove biome looks quite similar to the snowy taiga biome.

Snowy Slopes

Some snowy slopes (Image via wattles on YouTube)

The snowy slopes are great for Minecraft players who enjoy the cold.

This desolate biome features snow, powder snow, and ice. Players will not find any trees in the snowy slopes biome.

The only "passive" mobs able to spawn in the snowy slopes biome are rabbits and goats.

Players must be vigilant to not get frozen alive in the large powder snow clusters that spawn in the snowy slopes biome.

Lofty Peaks

Lofty peaks biome (Image via wattles on YouTube)

The lofty peaks biome is one of the two "peaks" biomes. The upcoming mountains will usually only contain one peaks biome or the other, which will be detailed below.

This biome is extremely similar to the snowy slopes biome, with only a few differences:

Goats will not spawn in lofty peaks biomes.

There is no powder snow in lofty peaks biomes.

Nevertheless, the lofty peaks biome will always be located at the top of a mountain that contains one. Lofty peaks will only generate if the surrounding biomes are too warm for snow-capped peaks, which is the next and final biome.

Snow Capped Peaks

Fantastic terrain generation (Image via wattles on YouTube)

Most Minecraft players will agree that the Snow Capped Peaks biome is the better-looking peaks biome.

The best feature of the snow capped peaks is its ability to spawn massive patches of packed iced. Besides the fact that it looks amazing when at the peak of a mountain, packed ice is also very useful for players looking to build blue ice highways.

All in all, the five upcoming biomes in the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs part two update are downright jaw-dropping. Many players believe that part two is going to be one of the best Minecraft updates in history.

The YouTube video above showcases all five upcoming biomes in great detail.

