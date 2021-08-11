Every music disc and how to acquire them in Minecraft

Minecraft players who want to add a little spice to their gameplay are highly recommended to try out the various music discs found in the game. The discs provide wonderful music created by the talented C418 and Lena Raine. Since there are 13 different discs, each with music belonging to varied genres, it is almost guaranteed that a player will find a favorite amongst them.

While these music discs are great at providing background music when building or farming, many players are unaware of how to acquire them. In fact, there is one particular disc that can only be found in the bastion remnants located in the dangerous nether dimension.

Each Minecraft music disc and how to find them

Music discs and their locations

A large music disc collection (Image via Mojang)

As stated above, music discs are quite rare and can only be found in a small number of ways. Listed below are all of the music discs and how to acquire them.

Pigstep

The pigstep music disc is a favorite amongst music disc fans. Since it is only found in the nether, its music reflects the location's vibe with a darker tone and lots of effects.

The pigstep music disc is the rarest music disc in Minecraft as it can only be found in the bastion remnants located in the nether. On top of that, it only has a 5.6% chance to appear in each loot chest.

All other discs

All of the other music discs in Minecraft are listed below:

cat

13

blocks

chirp

far

mall

mellohi

stal

strad

ward

11

wait

Luckily, these music discs are quite easy to acquire. If a creeper is killed by a skeleton, it has a 100% chance to drop a random music disc (excluding pigstep). This means that if a player damages a creeper enough so that the skeleton can kill it, they can farm a decent amount of music discs quite quickly.

However, the player may get repeat disc drops which would make acquiring a large collection of discs quite cumbersome. Because of this, certain players have created mob farms that allow a skeleton to easily shoot a creeper, which would save the player a lot of time and effort.

In addition to this method, certain music discs such as cat and 13 can also be found in the various chests located in the dungeon and woodland mansion. Of course, it is significantly easier to have a skeleton kill a creeper.

The quick YouTube video above provides a method for Minecraft Bedrock players to easily farm music discs.

