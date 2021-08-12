How to create an automatic sugarcane farm in Minecraft

Minecraft players who are fond of enchanting books are bound to run out of paper at some point. This is where an automatic sugarcane farm comes into play.

After running an automatic sugarcane farm for a while, players will eventually have too many books to enchant.

Luckily, automatic sugarcane farms are extremely easy to craft. Minecraft players will only need a few observers, pistons, and some redstone to create this useful contraption.

A full tutorial on how to build an automatic sugarcane farm in Minecraft is detailed below.

Resources required to build an automatic sugarcane farm in Minecraft

Automatic sugarcane farms are extremely easy to craft (Image via YouTube/andrej scekic)

The great thing about sugarcane farms is they can be as large as the player desires. This means that the number of resources required depends on how large the player wants their farm to be.

Players will be happy to know that the resource requirement for an automatic sugarcane farm is quite low. Even a small farm can provide tons of sugar cane for players to craft with.

Players will need the following item types to correctly build the farm:

Pistons

Redstone Dust

Observers

Water

Dirt or Sand (to plant sugar cane)

Building blocks

Build tutorial for an automatic sugarcane farm in Minecraft

Minimalist farm design (Image via stackexchange)

There are several techniques that players can use to create an automatic sugarcane farm in Minecraft. The technique described below is great for players who are looking to conserve their resources.

To begin, players will need sand or dirt to plant the sugarcane. They are recommended to use two rows of dirt with an empty row in between them. A water pathway can then be placed in this empty row (seen above).

Many players use an observer and a piston for each sugarcane plant. However, this technique will only use one observer.

Every sugarcane plant should have one piston facing it. An observer should then be placed in such a way that it faces one of the plants.

When that plant grows, the observer will activate and send a redstone pulse to every piston, activating them in the process. Players will need to connect the observer to every piston with redstone dust for this to work.

The pistons will break the sugarcane plants if they have grown to a height of two. The pathway of water will then catch the sugarcane and send it into a hopper. This will transfer it to a chest for easy extraction.

The video above showcases a more compact design for an automatic sugarcane farm in Minecraft. However, it uses multiple observers.

