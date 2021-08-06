Top 5 redstone contraptions on the Minecraft Reddit this week (August 5)

The Minecraft subreddit has no shortage of amazing redstone contraptions.

Every week, this place sees new redstone contraptions that are absolutely mind-blowing. Hopefully, these builds will inspire other players to utilize redstone to its highest potential.

The Minecraft subreddit saw many outstanding redstone contraptions this week. However, only five are featured on this list.

5 best redstone contraptions found on the Minecraft Reddit this week (August 5)

5) Fake Nether

A fake Nether (Image via u/Dramatic_Shower_2008 on Reddit)

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/Dramatic_Shower_2008 showcased a fake Nether build through their first post on Reddit.

Players can access this fake Nether through a secret redstone entryway. After clicking a button, the player will fall down a hole that leads to a Nether room. While it is technically useless, the user made a perfect rendition of the Nether.

Players can view the whole build here.

4) Trading Hall Disposal

Rest in Pieces (Image via u/Jakabob9999 on Reddit)

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/Jakabob9999 recently created a humorous disposal system for the unwanted villagers in their trading hall.

This trading hall is super impressive and holds dozens of villagers for their useful trades. The villagers with non-desirable trades are placed into a hole before being sent to a cage. This cage contains a ravager, which instantly attacks the villagers upon their arrival.

This awesome build can be found at this link.

3) Turtle Door

A secret redstone door that utilizes turtle mechanics (Image via u/PoketDex on Reddit)

A Minecraft Redditor named u/PoketDex recently created a secret redstone door that utilizes turtle mechanics.

In this build, turtles can be seen chilling in a hallway. Once bred, the turtle mother will start moving towards the nearest sand block. To get to the sand block, the turtle has to step over a pressure plate, which opens the secret door.

Once the turtle reaches the sand, it is sent back to the water, where it can be bred again.

This funny post can be viewed here.

2) The Story of Minecraft

A view of the redstone (Image via u/GEVids on Reddit)

Created by a Redditor named u/GEVids, "The Story of Minecraft" is an amazing parkour build that appears as the player is completing the course. The original poster (OP) utilizes command blocks connected to redstone repeaters to have the map spawn on a timer.

This parkour course goes through the various highlights of a Minecraft playthrough, such as collecting wood, finding diamonds, entering the Nether, and finally arriving at the End.

This is one of the most unique posts on the Minecraft Reddit and makes great work of command blocks and repeaters.

The post can be viewed here.

1) Tiny Redstone Computer

It's beautiful... (Image via u/I_Really_Like_Stairs on Reddit)

This tiny redstone computer built by u/I_Really_Like_Stairs is one of the smallest operating computers in Minecraft.

With a 4-bit processor, this computer can perform simple tasks such as addition and subtraction. The operation is displayed on a redstone monitor nearby.

This tiny redstone computer can be viewed below.

Also read: How to create a simple enderman farm in the End in Minecraft

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Check here!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh