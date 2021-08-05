Minecraft Redditor documents their hardcore world experiences

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/sticklord12 has recently made a post documenting their highlight experiences on a hardcore world. The original poster (OP) manages to progress very far throughout the game, discovering diamonds and creating epic builds.

Those who understand the consequences of dying on a hardcore Minecraft world will know that the world is completely erased upon death. Thus, hardcore players are some of the most skilled in the game. Unfortunately, the OP forgets the first rule of Minecraft: "No player shall dig directly below themself."

Redditor details their experiences in a hardcore Minecraft world

The post

OP's last moments... (Image via Reddit)

The post begins in the main menu of Minecraft. The OP showcases themself creating the world, interestingly naming it "Blocks be like." After creating the world, the OP is spawned into a pretty forest biome next to a lake.

The post then continues by showing the various highlights of the OP's playthrough, such as collecting their first coal, iron, and gold. The OP then crafts a full set of iron armor, which signals that they have entered the mid-game of Minecraft.

The OP then discovers their first diamond vein and gives a cheeky little teabag to celebrate. To celebrate even further, the OP decides to create a base with a solid gold, redstone, and lapis floor.

After finding enough diamonds to create a diamond pickaxe and sword, the OP decides to build a portal and travel into the nether. Unfortunately, this would be the last milestone that the OP manages to complete.

While mining in the nether, the OP transgresses against Notch by failing to adhere to the first rule of Minecraft. The OP digs a block and walks into it without looking down. This block unveiled a hole in the nether floor. This hole happened to lead to a massive fall, which resulted in the OP dying and losing their world.

Surely, the OP will watch where they are going next time...

Reactions

Due to the interesting and humorous nature of this Reddit post, it managed to gain a solid 6.7 thousand upvotes in only a few hours. Many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this hardcore post.

(Image via Reddit)

Almost all Minecraft players can relate to the frustrations of not being able to find a nether fortress.

The OP managed to find one; however, it was very fleeting, as the nether fortress was below them after their fateful fall. At least the OP can say that they found a fortress.

(Image via Reddit)

One Minecraft Redditor jokes about the fact that the OP's house looks like it was built in the early days of Minecraft, where players loved to trick their house out with rare materials.

Nowadays, players tend to keep those resources for more useful things, which is completely understandable. However, it is always nice to brag a little.

(Image via Reddit)

While in the nether, players need to realize that death is imminent at all times. The OP had to learn this the hard way.

All players are advised to wear feather falling and fire resistance gear in the nether so that they do not meet an untimely fate similar to the OP.

(Image via Reddit)

A few Redditors enjoyed the little celebration that the OP performs after discovering their first diamonds.

The OP replies, stating that they do not find diamonds very often. Nothing compares to the feeling when the player uncovers that first bright blue ore. A little celebration is warranted (and even expected) in these scenarios.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

Also read: How to build a pirate ship easily in Minecraft

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Check here!

Edited by Shaheen Banu