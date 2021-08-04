Minecraft Redditor creates "the story of Minecraft" parkour map

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/GEVids has recently created one of the most unique builds in Minecraft. Utilizing command blocks, the original poster (OP) creates a parkour map of the storyline that most players follow as they progress through the game.

As seen in the post above, many players may be able to relate to the progression of blocks seen in the build. The OP starts by showcasing the beginning materials such as wood and crafting tables. Eventually, the OP finds themselves in an End theme portion of the parkour map, and jumps into the end portal which sends them back to the beginning of the course.

Minecraft Redditor showcases "the story of Minecraft" in parkour form

The Post

As stated above, this parkour map was created to show the usual progression that players follow in Minecraft. While it is unclear if anything similar to this was ever created, it is certain that this build took an immense amount of time and effort to get right.

The parkour map begins in the Overworld, showcasing wood, leaves, and dirt. Eventually the map progresses to more advanced blocks such as coal, lava, iron, and diamonds, which showcase the normal Minecraft progression system.

The OP then finds themselves skillfully jumping on enchanting tables and eventually right through a nether portal. After the OP breaks through the portal, the parkour map changes to become more nether styled, with netherrack and lava.

Shortly after the nether portion is the end portion. The OP quickly jumps through an unfinished end portal which drops them on top of an end stone pathway. This pathway leads to the final end portal which spawns after the ender dragon is killed.

The OP then jumps into this portal and is teleported back to the beginning of the course, signifying the endless loops Minecraft fans enjoy when restarting a world.

The Reactions

Due to its uniqueness, the post managed to gain a monstrous 46.2 thousand upvotes (along with many Reddit awards) in only one day. Hundreds of Redditors were inspired enough to leave a comment.

Due to the real-time generation of this parkour map, many Minecraft players were reminded of the time spent playing on their low-tier laptops. These laptops would cause Minecraft to load and run very slowly, which seems to be a nostalgic experience for many.

Since the build itself is so interesting, it is easy to forget that parkour maps take a lot of skill to successfully complete, especially when the course is materializing in real-time.

A few Redditors took note of this, and questioned how many takes it took for the OP to complete the course perfectly. OP simply states that it "took a few".

Many Minecraft Redditors appreciated the loop at the end, which has more meaning than some players might think.

As stated above, the OP chose to loop the course on purpose. Many Minecraft players tend to desire a fresh restart after completing the game. Starting a new world provides a whole new Minecraft experience, which is what this loop signifies.

A few Redditors reminisce about the old days of Minecraft, when stairs couldn't be placed upside-down. Also, the test versions of villagers were known as "testificates" and were completely useless.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

