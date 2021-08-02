Minecraft Redditor showcases their revamped version of missile wars

Long-time Minecraft players may remember the insanely fun "missile wars" mini-game. This game consisted of two opposing teams that attempted to destroy each other's portal. The mini-game was widely played years ago. However, it failed to stand the test of time.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) showcases an amazing trailer for their newly revamped missile wars mini-game. Fans of the old version will be pleased to know that this version contains tons of brand new features, such as new missiles and utility items.

This cinematic post begins by showcasing the new name for this Minecraft mini-game, which is aptly dubbed "Rocket Riders." Much like the outdated missile wars, Rocket Riders consist of two teams that are attempting to destroy the others' portal with self-piloting missiles.

The team needs to work together to destroy the incoming missiles while dealing with the enemy team. Rocket Riders contains brand new utility items, which allow for certain advantages such as throwable projectiles and self-building platforms. Players must take advantage of these utility items if they want to stand a chance against the other team.

This revamped mini-game also contains 20+ new missiles, which is great news for anyone who has played the original game mode.

The OP states that rocket riders took four years to complete, which is extremely apparent after watching the trailer. Rocket riders can be downloaded at this link.

Due to the exciting nature of this post, it managed to gain a massive 16.4 thousand upvotes in addition to many Reddit awards. Many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this hype-filled trailer.

The top comment on this post points out the age of missile wars, which apparently was created seven years ago. Some Minecraft Redditors may be extremely shocked/saddened to hear that, as it means that they are old now.

Many Minecraft Redditors wish that this map would be on realms so that they can easily play with their friends.

Unfortunately, Minecraft Realms is apparently down for some reason. Hopefully, they reopen soon so that players can easily enjoy Rocket Riders with their mates.

Unfortunately, Bedrock players will not be able to enjoy the awesomeness that is Rocket Riders. It is a shame; however, many of the modifications and features that are in this mini-game would just not work correctly due to the coding of the Bedrock edition.

One Minecraft Redditor questions if the Hypixel server will add Rocket Riders to its long list of amazing mini-games.

Unfortunately, this mini-game is only supported on Minecraft 1.17.1, and Hypixel operates on 1.8. One can only hope that Hypixel adds its own version of the missile wars mini-game sometime soon.

