How to build a small aquarium in Minecraft

An aquarium is an excellent way for Minecraft players to spice up an otherwise dull house. It comes in various shapes and sizes and can act as a home for the various aquatic life found in the game.

A base with a massive aquarium is sure to shock any visitors who happen to wander by it.

Luckily, aquariums are pretty easy to build for even beginner builders. At its simplest form, an aquarium only requires glass so that players can view their aquatic animals. However, those who want to make their aquarium reflect their personalities tend to spice it up with the various building blocks that Minecraft offers.

Creating a great-looking aquarium in Minecraft

Aquarium design ideas

Adding kelp and seagrass (Image via Reddit)

As stated above, an aquarium can be as straightforward or as complicated as the player desires. Some like to create massive aquariums with hundreds of fish, and others only want a small and detailed aquarium such as the design seen above.

Users looking to create a small aquarium are in luck as they will get a tutorial on how to do so below.

The Reddit post above provides an in-depth tutorial on how to create the fantastic aquarium seen above. It uses a wide variety of blocks to give it a simplistic yet detailed look.

Of course, readers do not have to make a carbon copy of this aquarium, but there is absolutely nothing wrong with doing that.

The creator of this aquarium was wise to use trapdoors atop the tank to prevent the aquarium from having a blocky look.

They also use two quartz stairs to create the sides of the tank. This is another amazing use of block manipulation and adds a lot of detail that isn't too intrusive. Minecraft players are recommended to try different types of stairs to see how the final item would look.

The use of blue terracotta at the back of the tank is a wonderful choice as it gives off tons of aquatic vibes. Sea lanterns are also an excellent choice for players who want to add light while keeping the aquatic vibe.

Of course, the creator of this design added tons of sea life to this aquarium as well. A singular fish can be seen floating in the tank, but readers should not be afraid to add more. Of course, they must add enough water to keep their fish comfortable.

In addition to the fish are ocean plants such as seagrass and kelp. They look fantastic, and gamers are highly recommended to use them in their designs.

This design is one of the best small aquarium designs on Minecraft Reddit, and it's no surprise that it received 70,000 upvotes.

