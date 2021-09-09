List of undead mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft currently has a total of 31 mobs that can be found within the game. There are quite a few different categories of mobs, including passive, neutral, tamable, hostile, utility, bosses, and unused. Mobs that are in the undead category are typically hostile, but that is not always the case.

Undead mobs are defined as mobs that are damaged by potions of healing, healed by potions of harming, and are immune to drowning and poison damage.

Keep in mind that two undead mobs can still drown: husks and zombies.

Diving into Minecraft's undead mobs

1) Drowned

Drowned mob (Image via Minecraft)

Drowned are zombie variants that can be found underwater. These mobs can spawn in rivers and oceans. A regular zombie can turn into a drowned if they drown in water.

2) Husk

Husk mobs (Image via Minecraft)

Husks are a zombie variant that can be found in desert biomes. A unique feature about husks is that they do not burn in sunlight, unlike other types of zombies.

3) Phantom

Phantom mob (Image via Minecraft)

Phantoms are a type of undead mob that is hostile. These mobs will only spawn whenever a player has not slept for three or more in-game days.

4) Old Zombie Villager

Old zombie villager (Image via Minecraft)

Old zombie villagers are a variant of villagers that a zombie has attacked. Zombie villagers can be cured by feeding them a golden apple while under the effect of weakness.

These zombie villagers are exclusive to Bedrock and are no longer in use.

5) Skeleton

Skeleton mob (Image via Minecraft)

Skeletons are a pervasive undead mob that can spawn in any overworld biome. These mobs usually have a bow so that they can shoot their targets from a long distance.

6) Skeleton Horse

Skeleton horse mob (Image via Minecraft)

Skeleton horses is another undead mob that is considered hostile. These mobs can spawn whenever regular horses are struck by lightning.

7) Stray

Stray mob (Image via Minecraft)

Strays are a variant of skeletons that can only spawn in ice, snowy, or frozen biomes.

8) Wither

Wither mob (Image via Minecraft)

The Wither is a boss mob that players can spawn into Minecraft themselves using soul sand and wither skulls. This hostile mob can fly and shoot explosive skulls at players. Killing the Wither is the only way to obtain Nether stars.

9) Wither Skeleton

Wither skeleton mob (Image via Minecraft)

Wither skeletons are a variant of skeletons that spawn in the Nether. These skeletons are taller than regular skeletons and have a much darker appearance. These skeletons can inflict a wither effect, which can be fatal for players.

10) Zoglin

Zoglin mob (Image via Minecraft)

Zoglins are a hostile mob that occurs whenever a hoglin enters the overworld or the End for 300 game ticks.

11) Zombie

Zombie mob (Image via Minecraft)

Zombies are a common hostile mob that can spawn anywhere in the overworld. Zombies typically spawn in groups, mainly groups of four.

12) Zombie Horse

Zombie horse mob (Image via Minecraft)

Zombie horses are an undead variant of regular horses. Zombie horses are now considered unused as they no longer spawn naturally in Minecraft.

13) Zombie Villager

Zombie villager mob (Image via Minecraft)

While Bedrock zombie villagers are considered unused, zombie villagers on Java can still be found today. These zombies are a variant of villager that can be cured with a golden apple and while under the weakness effect.

14) Zombified Piglin

Zombified piglin mob (Image via Minecraft)

Zombified piglins are a type of piglin and piglin brute that can be found in the Nether. These mobs are only hostile whenever provoked.

