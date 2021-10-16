Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update: Every feature, mob, additions revealed so far

Minecraft Live 2021 was a blast as Mojang announced the much-awaited Wild Update featuring new trees, mobs, blocks, and various exciting new content. Mob Vote 2021 was also a major success as over 1.1 million players voted in the final round.

The main spotlight of the event was the 1.19 update. Mojang has officially announced The Wild Update aimed at revamping the dull swamp biomes. Along with new features for swamps, Mojang is also bringing the deek dark caves and Warden with the 1.19 update.

Minecraft The Wild Update will add mangrove trees, frogs, fireflies, mud blocks, and more. This article covers everything revealed about the 1.19 update.

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

New mobs

The Wild Update confirms that Minecraft developers will also add mob who were lost in the biome vote. In 2022, Mojang will update the swamp biome and new mobs to it.

Minecraft @Minecraft Ribbit! That’s no frog in our throat, but it is the sound of the newest mob to take up residence in swamp biomes – frogs!↣ redsto.ne/live Ribbit! That’s no frog in our throat, but it is the sound of the newest mob to take up residence in swamp biomes – frogs!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/RT0D9giA2Z

Also Read

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will add different types of frogs and tadpoles to the game. Developers have said frogs will be helpful for all kinds of players but haven't revealed how. Since they are adding frogs, Mojang also had to add some food for them. Frogs will consume fireflies, a new mob coming to Minecraft in The Wild Update.

The terrifying Warden will also be coming to Minecraft in the 1.19 update. Mojang has decided to shift both Warden and deep dark caves to The Wild Update.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar