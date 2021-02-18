How to find a jungle biome in Minecraft

Jungles are rare biomes in Minecraft.

They commonly spawn next to the Mega Taiga biome or near forests and extreme hill biomes. Players can even find jungles next to deserts and savannas.

Jungles can be spotted by looking for larger-than-normal trees with vines hanging from them.

How can players find jungles in Minecraft in 2021?

To find jungles efficiently, Minecraft players will need to explore as many biomes as possible, looking for Mega Taiga, deserts, savannas, forests and extreme hills.

If one of these biomes is found, the player is advised to travel along the edges of the biome to see if a jungle is attached to it.

The jungle biome has seven variants. These are:

Jungle

Modified Jungle

Jungle Hills

Jungle Edge

Modified Jungle Edge

Bamboo Jungle

Bamboo Jungle Hills

Bamboo Jungle (Image via Minecraft)

These variants have different topographical properties, and some contain unique animals and blocks. Here is a link that shows what each variant looks like so the player doesn't miss them while exploring.

One technique that players can use to find jungles in Minecraft is to strictly look for a Mega Taiga biome as it has the highest chance of being connected to a jungle.

To find a Mega Taiga biome, the player should look out for Spruce trees that are larger than normal. If the player manages to find this biome, they must search along the entire border to be 100% certain that there is no jungle attached to it.

Here is a video showcasing the Mega Taiga:

These are the only ways through which players can find a jungle biome in Minecraft without cheating.

Using the seeds listed in the video above allows players who are trying to start a new Minecraft world to spawn in a jungle biome.