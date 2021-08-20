Warden and Deep dark caves in Minecraft 1.18 update: Everything known so far

Two months ago, Mojang released the first part of the much-awaited Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update. Sadly, the first phase didn't feature new caves, mountains, and the terrifying Warden.

Initially, four mobs were announced for the Caves and Cliffs update. Three mobs have already been added in the 1.17 update. The only new mob left is the Warden.

Minecraft 1.18 update, titled Caves and Cliffs Part 2, will bring the Warden mob. This mob will spawn in a new cave biome called Deep dark caves.

This article covers everything players need to know about the upcoming mob Warden and its home, Deep dark caves.

Warden and Deep dark caves in Minecraft 1.18 update

The Warden

Warden is the first blind hostile mob in Minecraft. Ever since its appearance at Minecon 2020, Minecrafters have been waiting to fight the Warden. But beware, it won't be easy, developers want the Warden to be unbeatable, and something players will be afraid of.

To overcome their blindness, Wardens can detect vibrations to locate their enemies. After receiving vibrations, Warden will quickly walk towards the source and attack any player.

Players can crouch-walk to suppress their footsteps or use items like snowballs to distract the Warden.

You'll get loot from the chests that the Warden protects. — kingbdogz (@kingbdogz) August 16, 2021

Kingbdogz, Minecraft Gameplay Developer, has confirmed that the Warden will not drop any items. Otherwise, it would encourage players to kill Wardens, and developers don't want that to happen.

They want players to focus on avoiding the Warden and looting the chests.

Wardens are a little taller than iron golems and do much more damage than them. One Warden can kill a player covered in netherite armor with just a few hits.

Players can identify that the Warden is approaching when lighting starts to flicker. At that moment, staying silent is probably the best way to survive.

Deep dark caves

Deep dark cave is the third cave biome to come in Minecraft 1.18 update. Like mushroom fields, no mobs can spawn in this biome, except the Warden.

As of now, there is no information about any crafting recipe for sculk blocks. Players can find sculk sensors and other types of sculk blocks in deep dark caves.

Also, to clarify, the Deep Dark won't take up all of below y 0. Other biomes like Lush Caves and Dripstone Caves will be able to generate there too, it's just that Deep Dark can only be found below y 0.



Grimstone is its natural stone ;) — kingbdogz (@kingbdogz) February 17, 2021

Deep dark biome will generate below Y level 0 and is said to be at the "deepest depths of the world".

As shown during Minecon 2020, players can find loot chests in deep dark caves. However, the Warden will be protecting them, so players have to sneak in safely without altering the Warden.

