Minecraft Gameplay Developer shares information about the Warden in 1.18 update

Like the Minecraft community, Mojang developers also participate in healthy and informative conversations on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter. Through their accounts, developers often share information about upcoming updates and ask for feedback.

Minecraft 1.18 update, titled Caves and Cliffs Part 2, will be released towards the end of 2021. Many developers who were on vacation after 1.17 and 1.17.1 updates are now returning to work. They are also working on all the feedback and bug reports sent by players.

Brandon "kingbdogz" Pearce, Minecraft Gameplay Developer, took to Twitter to share his concerns about the upcoming mob Warden and how it can end up annoying players like Phantoms.

Kingbdogz shares more information about the upcoming Minecraft mob Warden

Phantoms was the first mob to be added to Minecraft through community voting polls. Minecraft players were pretty excited when the mob was showcased at Minecon Earth. But the hype diminished soon after Phantoms were added to the game.

My genuine fear: the Warden goes the way of Phantoms, where people find it cool at first then hate them as they get in your way during mining sessions.



I'm doing a lot of design work to prevent this, but still a fear. — kingbdogz (@kingbdogz) August 16, 2021

Kingbdogz fears that the Warden might face similar treatment as Phantoms. Ever since its appearance at Minecon 2020, the Warden has created a sense of danger and intrigue in all players' minds. While most were terrified to see the Warden deal so much instant damage, some were looking forward to fighting it.

Kingbdogz has previously mentioned that the Warden is not supposed to be fought. If a player encounters the mob while mining, their first impulse should be to escape and not fight. Developers are working to make the Warden almost invincible to prevent players from fighting it.

It absolutely has some tricks up its sleeves to prevent that particular strategy :) — kingbdogz (@kingbdogz) October 26, 2020

At the same time, they want to make sure the Warden doesn't end up annoying players during their mining sessions. Kingbdogz is working hard on the deep dark biome and Wardens to prevent this from happening.

The point is to have special loot in the chests. We don't want players encouraged to kill the Warden. — kingbdogz (@kingbdogz) February 16, 2021

No drops. — kingbdogz (@kingbdogz) August 16, 2021

Kingbdogz has repeatedly stated that defeating the Warden wouldn't yield any items. Players will have to escape the mob's grasp and safely loot the chests found in the deep dark caves.

