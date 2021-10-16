Who won Minecraft Live 2021 Mob Vote? Results officially announced

Minecraft Live 2021, the most anticipated event of the year, has now finally come to pass. This year's live stream was about the amazing 1.19 The Wild Update showcase, exciting Minecraft Dungeons update, and a fierce Mob Vote.

This year's mob vote was a challenging one for the community. To avoid a controversy like last year's, Mojang has made every mob pretty useful and adorable.

Ever since three mobs were revealed for the 1.19 mob vote, the Minecraft community has been stuck in a dilemma. Players were divided into factions based on the mob they were going to vote for during the stream. Anyway, such tensions are finally over now.

Minecraft Live 2021 Mob Vote winner announced

As many expected, Allay won the Mob Vote 2021. Sadly, the moss-covered Glare was the first mob to be eliminated in the first round. This left Allay and Copper Golem as the final candidates.

Minecraft @Minecraft In third place it’s the Glare, we guess you aren’t as afraid of the dark as we are? That leaves the Allay and the Copper Golem going head-to-head in the final round!Vote for your winner now! In third place it’s the Glare, we guess you aren’t as afraid of the dark as we are? That leaves the Allay and the Copper Golem going head-to-head in the final round!Vote for your winner now!

It was a fierce battle between both of these mobs. Some players wanted Allay for their collection system, while others wanted Copper Golem for using them as statues. In the end, Copper Golem team lost, and Allay was declared the winner of Mob Vote 2021.

Allay will be added to Minecraft in 2022's 1.19 update, and will come along with the Warden and deep dark cave biome.

All the mobs in Minecraft Mob Vote 2021

Minecraft Live's 2021 Mob Vote featured three mob candidates: Glare, Allay, and Copper Golem. At the start of the live event, the developers talked about the Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update.

Soon after showcasing Caves & Cliffs Part 2 features, the livestream moved to Mob Vote 2021. Jens Bergensten explained the abilities, uses, and behavior of all three mob candidates.

Glare is a small moss-covered flying mob who hates darkness. While in areas with light level 0, this mob will become grumpy and let players know that hostile mobs may spawn here. Glare will help spawn-proof bases and mob farms more easily.

Allay is a vex-lookalike who will collect any item a player gives it. This mob will help players collect items lying on the ground. After collecting it, players can play a note block to make Allay drop everything.

Copper Golem is a small variant of an iron golem made using copper. This mob loves to click copper buttons randomly. Sadly, it cannot do so forever as Copper Golem ages over time and eventually freezes into statues.

Also Read

The rivalry between the mob groups has now ended as the winner of the Minecraft Mob Vote is officially announced. Allay is the winner of Minecraft Mob Vote 2021.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan