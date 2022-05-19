Changes in sculk sensor's sound vibration detection in Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 1

Sculk sensor blocks went through some drastic changes in the Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 1. Mojang has taken a step forward and is in the pre-release phase of The Wild update after releasing several snapshot versions. These new beta versions of the game will essentially have loads of smaller changes and fixes for the new and old features that are present in the game.

These blocks are part of the new Deep Dark biome that will feature in the update. Along with this, the update will also feature the new Mangrove Swamp biome and several mobs like the Warden, Frog, Tadpole and Allay. New enchantments, status effects, and items will also be added to the game with this update. In this first pre-release, Mojang brought some interesting changes to the sculk sensor block, making it more sensitive.

Sculk sensor detecting item interaction sound vibrations in Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 1

When the sculk sensors were first introduced at the Minecraft Live event, players learned that these blocks will be able to detect most kinds of sounds made by players or mobs. However, the block only detects the player's movement sounds and mob sounds. This was recently changed in the latest Minecraft 1.19 Pre-release 1.

The block detects that a bow is drawn (Image via Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 1)

From now, the sculk sensor will also be able to detect sounds made by all kinds of item interactions done by the player. Some examples of this include eating food items, drawing and shooting from a bow or a crossbow, using the shield, wearing any kind of gear, etc.

Even if a player eats, the block will detect the sound (Image via Minecraft 1.19 pre-release 1)

This makes Deep Dark an even scarier place as the sculk sensor activates following the activation of the sculk shrieker, which calls out and summons the most terrifying mob, the Warden. This means that players will have to be extremely quiet and careful not to make any kind of sound.

Using these items while in sneak mode will prevent the block from activating (Image via Mojang)

Mojang understands that this can be really hard for players to manage, hence the block will not detect any of this if the player is in sneak mode. Players can eat, shoot arrows, wear gear on them and even use shields while in sneak mode to avoid making any sound.

