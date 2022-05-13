New type of '/locate' command added in Minecraft snapshot 22w19a

Recently, Minecraft snapshot 22w19a introduced new changes to the '/locate' command in the game. This particular command is arguably one of the most used in the game. If players are in creative mode and want to quickly find a specific biome or structure, this command comes in handy and makes finding things quite easy. Hence, in the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w19a, it received a slight update.

Even though this snapshot doesn't have a lot to offer, this change related to the command can be quite significant when players start using the command in the main game.

These snapshots are released to test the new features that will come in the 1.19 The Wild Update. Mojang keeps releasing them for players to stay connected with their progress and to fix any bugs or issues that may arise from these new features.

Everything to know about the new '/locate' command in Minecraft snapshot 22w19a

How to use the new command

For years, the game has had the command using which players have been able to locate several areas in the realm and quickly teleport themselves there. However, the command itself has now slightly changed.

When players first make the world in the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w19a, they must make sure that cheats are allowed in the world in order to successfully write and execute commands. Once they are in the world, they will be able to write the '/locate' command and witness what has changed.

Different types of 'locate' options

When players enter the world in the snapshot and type in the command, they will no longer see the '/locatebiome' option. Instead, they will see three options pop up after typing the initial '/locate' command. The exclusive biome option will be under the main locate command itself. There are three types of things players can find with this: biome, poi, and structure.

1) Biome

Biome option (Image via Mojang)

If players want a biome, they'll need to select the biome option in the command separately as it has merged with the main 'locate' command. This is quite straightforward and hasn't changed much. Once players have selected the option, they can search for any biome they want in the realm they are currently in.

2) Poi (point of interest)

POI option (Image via Mojang)

This is a brand new option under the locate command in Minecraft snapshot 22w19a. With this, players will be able to find certain mobs or blocks that are present in the realm. As of now, the list of things players can locate is limited to professional villagers, beehives, job site blocks, and more. However, the feature may soon offer other items and blocks.

3) Structure

Structure option (Image via Minecraft)

This option is a classic 'locate' command that will locate several structures generated in a particular realm. In previous versions, the command directly finds structures; however, it is now under a separate command line.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh