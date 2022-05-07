Top 5 designs for shields in Minecraft

Shields in Minecraft can be decorated with certain designs. Many new players might not know about this and use the regular wooden shields that they made from planks and iron ingots. However, there is a trick that players could use to create vibrant designs for their shields with the help of banners.

Banners are items that are made using six wool blocks and one stick. They can be further designed on a loom block with dyes and different banner patterns. Once players are done designing them, these custom banners can be directly combined with shields on a crafting table. Players can start by making simple designs and gradually move on to more complex and detailed ones.

5 best designs for shields to make them look more appealing in Minecraft

Although players can let their imaginations loose and create almost any type of shield design, here are some of the best designs for them. One thing to note is that when players first make these banner designs, they may look odd, but the moment they're added to the shields, they will fit perfectly.

5) Heart

Heart shield (Image via Minecraft)

Players can create a proper heart on their shields with the help of a few banner design items and dyes. First, players will need to use the old Mojang logo banner pattern, then the flower charge banner pattern. After this, they will need to cut out the upper and lower half with white dye and add a red diamond shape in the middle. Players will also need to add an upside-down triangle to get the shape of the heart.

4) Classic creeper

Creeper shield (Image via Minecraft)

A classic creeper shield design is a great choice as it is an homage to the annoying mob that has been the face of the game for a long time.

For this design, players will need a creeper charge banner pattern that is quite hard to get. Other than that, they can simply color and border the banner with lime and green dyes. Finally, they can combine it with a shield to get the design.

3) Ender Dragon

Ender Dragon shield (Image via Minecraft)

If players want a more aggressive look for their shields, they can use the intimidating face of the Ender Dragon. This is quite a difficult design to use as players will need a creeper, a skeleton, and a flower charge banner pattern. Once all three of these items are applied to a purple banner, players can then add side triangles and a big upside-down triangle to get the design.

2) Eye of Ender

Eye of Ender shield (Image via Minecraft)

Players can even get an eye of ender on their shields with the help of a simple flower banner pattern. The banner pattern can be made with daisy flowers and paper. Once this is done, players will first need to make two opposite black triangles on a purple banner. Then, they'll add a black gradient, the flower banner pattern, a lime green circle in the middle, and finally, a black cross.

1) Flames

Flames shield (Image via Minecraft)

With a combination of dyes and banner patterns, a flame design can also be made in the banner, which can subsequently be put on a shield. The only rare item players need to have is a banner pattern called 'Thing' that can be crafted by combining paper with an enchanted golden apple.

Players will then need to add several orange and yellow dyed triangles and a black diamond in between to make the banner look like it has flames. This banner is quite easy only if players want to use one enchanted golden apple for the banner pattern.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

