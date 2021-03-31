Top 5 uses for ender eyes in Minecraft

Ender's eyes are craftable items in Minecraft used to find the stronghold. Players have been using these items to find strongholds since the early days of Minecraft.

To get an ender eye, a player must first kill an enderman and obtain an ender pearl from them. The player must then go into the Nether and find a blaze to kill to get blaze rods. The blaze rods can then be crafted into blaze powder. The player can then craft blaze powder and an ender pearl to create one eye of ender.

Most players know about the ender eye's stronghold usefulness, but there are other uses for the eye of ender as well. Here are the 5 top uses for eyes of ender in Minecraft.

5 Best uses for ender eyes in Minecraft

#1 - Finding the stronghold

Modded eye of ender (Image via mc-mod)

Ender's eyes are best known and most commonly used to find the stronghold. A player needs many eyes of the ender to find the stronghold. To find the stronghold a player must throw (right-click) the eye of the ender into the air. The eye of the ender will then travel 12 blocks towards the nearest stronghold in the game.

The eye of the ender can travel through any block and will leave a purple trail when traveling towards the stronghold. The eyes of the ender also have a chance of breaking after being thrown. Players should have many eyes of enders in their inventory when searching for the stronghold as they could be several hundred blocks away from the nearest one.

#2 - Creating the end portal

Advertisement

The other most common use for the eyes of the ender is to create end portals. When a player reaches the stronghold, they will notice that the end portal is incomplete and requires the eyes of the ender in the portal blocks.

To create an end portal, the player must use 12 eyes of the ender if no eyes are already in the portal frame. Each eye of the ender must be properly aligned as well or else the portal will not work.

#3 - End crystal

End crystal (Image via Reddit)

Advertisement

Eyes of ender aren't only useful for finding the stronghold and entering the end dimension. They're also used for creating end crystals.

End crystals are explosive items in Minecraft. They are used in PVP combat in some Minecraft anarchy servers. They can also be used as malicious decoration or in pranks.

To craft, an end crystal players will need one ender eye, one ghast tear, and seven glass blocks.

#4 - Ender chest

Minecraft Ender chest (Image via planetminecraft)

Besides crafting end crystals, players are also able to create ender chests. These chests aren't anything like a regular chest. These chests allow for players to store items and access them through other ender chests across the Minecraft map.

This means, if the player has an ender chest with one diamond enchanted sword in it, at their base, then if the player were to travel across the entire world or even through different dimensions, and open up a different ender chest, they would be able to get that same enchanted diamond sword.

Advertisement

Ender chests can act as a sort of backpack in Minecraft. A player can store a chest's worth of items in the ender chest, and as long as they have a spare ender chest in their inventory they can carry around items without taking up the inventory space or worrying about losing such items if they die.

To craft an ender chest the player will need eight obsidian blocks and one eye of the ender.

#5 - Picture frame decoration

Eye of ender art (Image via tausakes.deviantart.com)

The last and least common use for eyes of ender is to be used as an item frame decoration. This is great to liven up a player's base and it can be a representation of the stronghold or end dimension in a player's base.

Some may use the eye of the ender as a creepy decoration to show that the player is always being watched by the eyes.