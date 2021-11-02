How rare is an enchanted golden apple in Minecraft?

Minecraft has a ton of different items, and with each update, new ones are being added. Enchanted golden apples are a unique variant of apples that provide a few special status effects.

Upon consuming one, the player's hunger points are restored by four points (two drumsticks in the game). Few food items will restore more hunger points, but the status effects activated by an enchanted golden apple restore a lot more health points.

Enchanted golden apple in Minecraft

How rare is it?

A woodland mansion in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Unlike normal golden apples, enchanted golden apples are uncraftable. The chances of finding enchanted golden apples are very low. Their only sources are loot chests of desert temples (2.6%), dungeons (3.1%), mineshafts (1.4%), woodland mansions (3.1%), ruined portals (1.5%), and bastion remnants (6.5%).

Only one enchanted golden apple can generate in loot chests of these structures, and the probability of finding one is the same for both Bedrock and Java Edition.

As bastions have the highest chance of having an enchanted golden apple, they are the best place to look for one. However, players should note that only the treasure chests of bastions can have an enchanted golden apple.

Treasure chests can be found in the treasure rooms. Identifying this room is not hard as it has a lot of bridges suspended above a lava floor, and there's a magma cube at the bottom as well.

Comparing enchanted golden apple's rarity with other rare items

An enchanted golden apple and the dragon egg (Image via Minecraft)

Enchanted golden apples in Minecraft fall under the 'Epic' rarity tier. This is the highest rarity tier, and unobtainable blocks in survival mode, such as the structure block, fall under this category.

The Dragon Egg also falls under the same tier, but it is arguably rarer than the enchanted golden apple as only one of it generates in every world.

Benefits of eating an enchanted golden apple

When a player eats an enchanted golden apple, four different status effects are activated: Absorption IV, Regeneration II, Fire Resistance, and Resistance.

Resistance and Fire Resistance both last for five minutes, Absorption lasts for two minutes, and Regeneration lasts for 20 seconds in Java Edition and 30 seconds in Bedrock Edition.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Absorption provides 16 absorption health points (eight golden hearts). In addition, Regeneration can heal up to 16 health points in Java Edition and 50 in Bedrock. These effects can be highly beneficial in situations where the player is very close to dying.

Edited by Shaheen Banu