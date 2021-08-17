All status effects in Minecraft and how to get them

In Minecraft, status effects are abilities that can be placed on players to either help them or harm them. Status effects can come from drinking potions, beacons, or from mobs that can inflict them on players.

These effects can last from anywhere between a couple seconds, to a few minutes. It is possible for players to be under multiple different effects at one time. All status effects can be removed by drinking milk, however.

Most status effects can be applied using potions. Below in this article, players will see a list of all the status effects, what they do, and how to get them in Minecraft!

Minecraft list of all status effects

Fire Resistance

This status effect will grant players with immunity to fire and fire damage for a limited time.

Players can get this effect from eating enchanted golden apples and a potion of Fire Resistance, as well splash potions of Fire Resistance.

Invisibility

Invisibility effect (Image via Minecraft)

Invisibility is a status effect that turns entities invisible.

Players can get this effect by potions and splash potions of invisibility. Lingering potions of invisibility can also inflict players with this effect.

Jump Boost

Potion of leaping (Image via Minecraft)

Jump Boost is a status effect that temporarily increases how high players can jump in the game.

This effect can be obtained by lingering potions of leaping, beacons, and sometimes suspicious stews.

Night Vision

How to make a potion of Night Vision (Image via MCBasic on Youtube)

This effect enhances the player's ability to see in the dark and underwater.

Night Vision can be obtained by suspicious stew, potions of night vision, lingering potions of night vision, and splash potions of night vision.

Poison

Potion of poison (Image via Minecraft)

The Poison status effect inflicts damage over time, gradually reducing the player's health.

This effect can be obtained in different ways. Eating poisonous potatoes, spider eyes, potions of poison, and witches are just some of the easiest ways to get the poison effect in Minecraft.

Regeneration

Axolotls can grant the player with the regeneration effect (Image via Minecraft)

Regeneration is a status effect that restores a player or mob's health over time.

Players can get the regeneration effect from axolotls, suspicious stew, potion of Regeneration, Splash potion of Regeneration and golden apples.

Resistance

Resistance IV (Image via Vortex on Youtube)

Resistance is a status effect that reduces incoming damage from all sources except for starvation & the void.

This effect is gained by golden apples, potions of the Turtle Master, splash potion of the Turtle Master, lingering potion of the Turtle Master, arrows of the turtle master and beacons.

Slow Falling

Creating a potion of slow falling (Image via Minecraft)

This status effect will allow players and mobs to fall much slower and also take no fall damage.

Players can gain this effect using a potion of slow falling, splash potion of slow falling, lingering potion of slow falling, and arrows of slow falling.

Slowness

Potion of slowness (Image via Minecraft)

The Slowness effect will decrease the player or mob's walking speed.

This effect can be obtained by the potion of slowness, splash potion of slowness, lingering potion of slowness, and arrows of slowness.

In the Bedrock edition only, a player can be inflicted with a slowness effect if a stray attacks them while underwater.

Speed

Potion of Swiftness (Image via Minecraft)

The speed effect increases the walking speed of the entity by 20% at each effect level.

This effect is obtained by the potion of Swiftness, splash potion of Swiftness, lingering potion of Swiftness, arrows of swiftness, and beacons.

Strength

Potion of Strength (Image via Minecraft)

The Strength effect will increase the players' attacking power against mobs, other players, and other entities in Minecraft.

Players can get this effect from potions of strength, splash potions of strength, lingering potions of strength, beacons, and arrows of strength.

Water Breathing

Potion of Water Breathing (Image via Minecraft)

The Water Breathing effect will prevent players from drowning when underwater for too long.

Players can get this effect from wearing a turtle shell, a potion of water breathing, a splash potion of water breathing, a lingering potion of water breathing, and an arrow of water breathing.

Weakness

Potion of Weakness (Image via Minecraft)

The Weakness effect will decrease the amount of damage / the power that players and mobs deal when performing attacks.

Players can get this effect by drinking suspicious stew, a potion of weakness, a splash potion of weakness, an arrow of weakness, or a lingering potion of weakness.

Edited by R. Elahi