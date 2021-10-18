Food is necessary for survival in Minecraft, and players will likely need a lot of it throughout the course of their game. Luckily, there are several ways to get food in Minecraft. Players can hunt, fish, and farm, for instance. This is excellent for players who are just starting out in the game, as it gives them an array of options.

But not all food is the same in Minecraft, and some foods are simply better than their in-game counterparts. Not sure which foods are best in Minecraft? You aren’t alone. Here’s our list of the five best foods for beginners in Minecraft.

5 best foods for beginners in Minecraft

5) Carrot

Carrots are a great food for beginner Minecraft players because they don’t require any extra preparation to eat. They restore three hunger and 3.6 saturation points. Carrots are also a renewable food source. They can be found in many of Minecraft’s villages, and they can be farmed just like any other crop in-game.

4) Pumpkin pie

Pumpkin pie restores eight hunger and 4.8 saturation points. Players don’t need a crafting table to make pumpkin pie. All they’ll need is a pumpkin, an egg, and a piece of sugar. These items can be found throughout the course of a player’s travels, or they can be harvested via mob and crop farming.

3) Mushroom stew

Mushroom stew can be crafted using a bowl, a red mushroom, and a brown mushroom. It can be crafted without the use of a crafting table. This makes it an excellent source of food for Minecraft players on the move.

Mushroom stew restores six hunger and 7.2 saturation points. It can also be gathered from Minecraft’s mooshroom mob.

2) Baked potatoes

Baked potatoes are a great source of food for Minecraft players who are just starting out. They restore five hunger and six saturation points. All Minecraft players need to do to make a baked potato is cook a potato.

Raw potatoes can be cooked using a furnace, smoker, or campfire. Minecraft players can get potatoes through farming, or they can find them in villages or loot chests.

1) Bread

Bread restores five hunger and six saturation points, and it is a great way for players to fill up their hunger bars. It is also one of the easiest foods to craft in Minecraft. Players can craft bread by combining three pieces of wheat on a crafting table. Wheat can be grown from seeds, which the player can get by breaking grass blocks.

There is a wide array of food in Minecraft which beginners can use to give themselves the best possible start to their games.

