What changes might come to birch forest in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update?

Birch Forest is one of the least liked biomes in the game. However, this might change in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. Over the years, several players have complained and disliked the forest for various reasons. Whether it's the density of the biome, the short trees, or even the texture of the tree. Mojang has clearly heard these complaints and is planning to improve the biome in the next update.

In October 2021, Mojang announced the new Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update in a live event. They showcased several new features and changes they were planning for the update. This included the birch forest, regarding which the developers showed some concept art and spoke about facelifting the biome with several changes.

However, these changes have not yet been released in any of the latest snapshots or beta previews.

A look at the expected changes for birch forest biome in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Revamped birch forest concept art showcased in the live event for Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update (Image via Mojang)

At the October live event, Mojang showcased concept art of what the newly revamped biome will look like. The developers showed taller trees, several new flowers, horizontal logs on the floor, beehives properly hanging from trees, and much more.

Mojang released some of these features in the Caves and Cliffs update part 2 as well, where they made some of the birch trees slightly taller than the rest. During the event's announcement, players were delighted by the decision to implement some changes in the biome.

If players look closely at the concept art, they will also be able to see some mushroom-like growth in the birch trees and log knots where a block on the tree trunk has been generated in a horizontal manner.

With these inputs, a modder even made a custom data pack for the existing game version where players can see what the biome might look like in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update.

Concept datapack for the revamped biome (Image via SuperStroi/PlanetMinecraft)

Biome changes not yet confirmed for the next update

Several changes and additional content have been implemented in the recent updates (Image via Mojang)

Even though Mojang announced that these changes to the birch forest will be released in the next update, players are skeptical about this as the changes are yet to be seen in any of the snapshots or beta previews released in the past few weeks. Mojang usually releases these snapshots to fix bugs and keep players in the loop for what they will add or change for the next update.

Players have witnessed new biomes, mobs, items, and even enchantments, but they haven't seen any changes to the forest biome. This begs the question of whether the changes will come to the biome in the next update or not. Overall, no one knows whether the changes will make it into the game or not, as the developers are yet to divulge more details.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan