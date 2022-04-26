Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update confirmed additions listed

The Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update is coming soon to the popular sandbox game with loads of new features and changes. After the successful Caves and Cliffs update in 2021, Mojang is gearing up to release another brilliant update for millions of players worldwide. It will feature new biomes, mobs, items, enchantments, advancements, and much more.

The Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update was announced back in October 2021, along with some of the main features it will bring. Since then, Mojang has released several snapshots and beta previews of the game that contain these new additions and changes. These snapshots are essentially to pinpoint and remove any bugs or flaws that come with the new features, ensuring the final update is smooth.

List of all the additions coming to the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update

Other than the bigger and more obvious additions, Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update also has loads of smaller changes and additions that players will gradually get to learn about when they play the game. This includes blocks, non-mob entities, world generation, overall gameplay, command format, etc.

Blocks

Several new blocks are coming with the Minecraft 1.19 update that will essentially be tied to a biome or a mob.

1) Froglight

Froglights (Image via Mojang)

Froglight is a new block that will only be obtainable when the new Frog mob eats a magma cube. It is a light-emitting block that will have different colors depending on the color of the frog.

2) All types of sculk blocks

Sculk blocks (Image via Mojang)

These new types of blocks will be generated in the new Deep Dark Biome in the new update. There are a total of 5 of these blocks: sculk, sculk sensor, sculk shrieker, sculk veins, and the sculk catalyst.

Sculk can be mined to get XP points, sculk sensors get activated by any sound vibration, sculk shrieker can shriek and summon the Warden mob, and sculk catalyst can spread all these sculk blocks when a mob is killed near it.

3) All types of mangrove tree blocks

Mangrove blocks (Image via Mojang)

Mangrove trees are a brand new type of tree being added with the Mangrove Swamp biome in the update. They will have new reddish-colored logs, mangrove roots, mangrove leaves, and propagules. Mangrove roots will form the base of the tree, and propagules will hang from the tree leaves and can be planted to grow more mangrove trees.

4) All types of mud blocks

Mud blocks (Image via Mojang)

Mud is another new block that will be added with the new Mangrove Swamp biome in the 1.19 update. Mud can be converted into packed mud, mud bricks, mud brick walls, mud brick slabs, and mud brick stairs.

Items

Several new items are also coming to the update that players will be able to craft or find in chest loot.

1) Disc fragments and Disc 5

Disc 5 (Image via Mojang)

A new music disc called '5' will be added to the game along with its disc fragments. Players won't be able to find the disc as it is. Instead they will have to find nine disc fragments from Ancient City chests to craft the disc.

2) Echo shard and Recovery Compass

Echo shard and Recovery Compass (Image via Mojang)

Echo shard is another item that players will be able to find in Ancient Cities. Once they have eight of them, they will be able to combine it with a normal compass to craft the new Recovery Compass. This will allow players to pinpoint their last death location, helping them find their items.

Mobs

Mobs are one of the main talking points when it comes to the Minecraft 1.19 update. A total of four mobs are confirmed to come in the next update, and here they are.

1) Warden

The Warden (Image via Mojang)

Warden is the most terrifying and strongest mob ever to be added to the game. It will reside deep in the Deep Dark biome and will only be summoned if the sculk shrieker is activated multiple times.

Warden will have both melee and ranged attacks that can easily kill even the strongest players. It will also be the first blind mob that will be able to smell and hear the players as they go about hunting them.

2) Allay

Allay in the wild (Image via Mojang)

Allay is a friendly mob that will pick up items from the ground and throw them towards the player or a note block. Allay can help players clear out an area littered with dropped items. These can be found in Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions.

3) Frogs

Frogs eating slimeballs (Image via Mojang)

Frogs are goofy and derpy creatures that will spawn in both old and new Swamp biomes. They will eat fireflies, slimes, and magma cubes. These are passive mobs that can breed with slimeballs and will have three different colors depending on the biome's temperature.

4) Tadpoles

Tadpoles (Image via Mojang)

When frogs mate, they will lay eggs that eventually hatch to spawn tadpoles. These cute mobs will eventually grow into frogs. They can be kept in a bucket and can be grown in any biome.

Biomes

1) Deep Dark Biome

Deep Dark biome (Image via Mojang)

The Deep Dark biome is a scary cave biome that will generate deep underground. It will consist of all types of sculk blocks and a new Ancient City structure. This is the only place where the Warden will spawn.

2) Mangrove Swamp Biome

Mangrove Swamp (Image via Mojang)

This is another biome coming to the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update. It is a denser form of a swamp that will contain mangrove trees and mud blocks. Frogs and fireflies will spawn here.

Non-mob entities

Boat with Chest and more

Boat with chest (Image via Mojang)

Boat with Chest is another highly anticipated feature that will be coming with the Minecraft update. People will be able to carry a chest in their boats and access it anywhere they want. This will be great as players will be able to keep more items while they explore the ocean.

Along with this, there are some old unused paintings that are also being added to the game. These were first introduced in an old Pocket Edition version.

