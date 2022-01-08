Froglight in Minecraft 1.19 update: Everything known so far

A few months ago, Mojang announced the next major Minecraft update. After releasing a spectacular Caves & Cliffs Part II update, developers are now working on further changing the Overworld in The Wild Update.

The Wild Update will bring one of the most anticipated mobs, frogs, to Minecraft. Frogs were first revealed in 2019 as part of swamps for biome vote at Minecraft Live 2021. Swamps failed to win the polls, but now Mojang has deemed them fit to be a part of the game.

Swamps are coming to Minecraft in 2022 and are bringing many new features, blocks, mobs, and more. Recently, developers added a new block, froglight, obtained via frogs.

Froglight block in Minecraft

The recently released Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.18.10.26 features a new block called froglight. It is the first time players have heard about this block since there were no announcements regarding the same.

Froglight is a new light source block. Players can now use frogs to get froglight blocks. Before this update, frogs only acted as an ambient mob. Now, they finally have a purpose.

How to get froglight blocks in Minecraft

Players who have already tested frogs might know that frogs can kill tiny slimes by eating them. In the latest beta, frogs can also eat magma cubes. After eating a small magma cube, the frog will drop a froglight block.

In the latest beta, players can find three types of froglight blocks - pearlescent (purple), verdant (green), and ochre (yellow). Pearlescent froglight is dropped by white frogs, green frogs drop verdant froglights, and orange frogs drop ochre froglight.

All three froglight blocks have beautiful textures not seen in any other block in Minecraft. It also adds a new purpose for magma cubes, as many players will build froglight farms.

As of now, there are no snapshots for the 1.19 update. All of these features are available in Bedrock beta versions. In the coming weeks, players can expect Mojang to start releasing snapshots for the Java Edition.

