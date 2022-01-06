Minecraft 1.18.10.26 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

As developers have started returning from vacation, developments for Minecraft The Wild Update have once again fired up. Mojang has released a new beta for Minecraft Bedrock Edition introducing new features and changes for The Wild Update.

The Wild Update is the name of the next major update coming to Minecraft. This update will improve some existing biomes by adding new varieties. In addition, the much-anticipated deep dark caves will also be coming in the 1.19 update.

The latest beta 1.18.10.26 introduces a new block related to frogs, a much-awaited iron golem parity feature, and many changes and fixes. Check out the patch notes for the Minecraft 1.18.10.26 beta.

Minecraft 1.18.10.26 Bedrock beta patch notes

Including:

- New Froglight block!

- Froggy sounds!

- Fix for mob despawning!

- Iron Golem cracking / repairing! (A top parity feature!)



A known issue in the 1.18.10.26 beta

Players using the Pocket UI may not see all inventory slots in chests. Enabling Classic UI can fix this issue.

Experimental features

Frogs

Frogs and Tadpoles now have sounds.

Tadpoles now have the panic goal

Frog panic speed is now appropriate

Frog Egg

Players can no longer place glow lichen on top of frog eggs.

Froglight

Three new froglight blocks (Pearlescent, Verdant, Ochre) have been added.

The froglight blocks are a new light source as they emit light.

Froglight blocks are obtained by bringing a frog close to a magma cube of a small size. The frog will eat that magma cube and drop a froglight block. The color of the froglight block depends on the type of frog.

Vanilla parity features

Iron golems now have cracks on their surface after taking damage. They can now be repaired using iron ingots.

Glow Lichen now has the same brightness levels as on Java Edition.

Foxes now aim downwards when they pounce.

Emerald icon above villagers when trading is removed.

Trade tables for butchers, cartographers, librarians, and wandering traders, are updated.

Iron Golems now only attack players with an awful standing in a village after attacking a villager.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.10.26 beta features many changes and bug fixes. Interested players can read the official article by Mojang to learn about everything in this patch.

Players will have to enable The Wild Update toggle available under the experimental features to test the new 1.19 features when creating a new world. The new froglight blocks will be a great alternative to glowstones and sea lanterns in Minecraft.

