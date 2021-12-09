When will Deep Dark caves be added to Minecraft?

Originally intended to be released during Minecraft's second portion of the Caves & Cliffs update (recently released as Minecraft 1.18), Deep Dark caves are spooky subterranean locations inhabited by otherworldly mobs, structures, and blocks.

Due to a desire to develop and further expand the biome, Mojang decided to push back the release date of Deep Dark's implementation to 2022 in the upcoming release known as The Wild Update.

This particular update envisions overhauling much of the wilderness in Minecraft worlds but will also allegedly include the Deep Dark biome in its completed form.

Minecraft: What else to expect from The Wild Update

The Wild Update is currently slated for a 2022 release, though its month and day have not been confirmed (Image via Mojang)

Improving on the atmosphere of many existing biomes, Minecraft's 1.9 update doesn't have a ton of concrete details revealed at the moment. However, what has been shown during events such as Minecraft LIVE 2021 has players excited already for the changes that are to come.

In addition to the Deep Dark biome, new swamp biomes will feature things like frog mobs and mangrove trees, which grow quite erratically and sport complex root systems much like they do in real life.

Mud blocks have also been announced for Minecraft 1.19, allowing players to make structures out of mud similar to many ancient cultures. Mud can even be formed into bricks, adding a new brick block type to accompany the likes of stone bricks and clay bricks.

In addition to the Warden mob found in the Deep Dark, The Wild Update will also add the fan-voted Allay mob into Minecraft, alongside tadpoles. Tadpoles can even be captured in buckets in the way that axolotls and tropical fish have previously. On the subject of water, players can even hop in a boat with a chest, making ocean excursions much easier.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Deep Dark biome is still likely to be the biggest draw of Minecraft 1.19, with the biome now including massive cities and creeping sound-sensitive sculk. Blocks such as sculk shriekers can remove visible light from an area and can even summon the mighty Warden itself if tripped enough times. That being said, Deep Dark cities and the biome itself likely has amazing loot for players willing to dive into its depths, and there's no doubt many members of the Minecraft community will answer the call.

Edited by R. Elahi